hypebeast.com
Kenya Barris To Write and Direct Warner Bros. Remake of 'The Wizard of Oz'
Kenya Barris is set to write and direct the upcoming remake of The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros. Details regarding the film remain under wraps, however Deadline reports that it will be “a modern reimagining of the iconic musical.” The black-ish creator’s Khalabo Ink Society is producing while Sheila Walcott is overseeing for Warner Bros. The cast is also yet to be announced.
hypebeast.com
'The Flash' Actor Ezra Miller Issues Official Apology Over Erratic Behavior
Following a turbulent few years of erratic and sometimes illegal behavior, The Flash lead Ezra Miller has finally apologized for their actions. In a statement to Variety, the non-binary actor apologizes to fans and people they have affected and says that they are looking to work on mental health in order to get back on track in personal life and career.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
hypebeast.com
Watch the New Trailer for Tim Burton’s Live-Action ‘Wednesday’ Addams Series
Tim Burton has unveiled his vision for Netflix’s live-action Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. Centered on the character of the same name, the comedy horror series chronicles Wednesday’s time as a high school student at the eerie Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega stars in the lead role, while Catherine...
hypebeast.com
Initial Reactions of 'She-Hulk' Call It MCUs Best Disney+ Series
The initial reactions for Disney+‘s newest MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are officially in, with critics praising the latest addition to the superhero franchise. After the series premiered on the streamer, critics took to social media to share their first thoughts on the new series. Critics praised star Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters in her debut in the Marvel universe, calling her dedication to the role and witty performance a major highlight. The series is slated to follow the journey of Jennifer Walters as she navigates her inherited superpowers after an accident. Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, has decided to use her power and influence to defend super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
hypebeast.com
Pusha T Performs "Brambleton" and "Dreamin of The Past" for Vevo Ctrl Series
Pusha T recently graced the Vevo Ctrl stage to perform two cuts off his latest album, It’s Almost Dry. The rapper shared a live performance of the album opener “Brambleton,” produced by Pharrell Williams, and the Kanye West-featuring and produced track “Dreamin of The Past,” which saw King Push in all-white outfit while performing in front of a hanging microphone.
Inside the Three-Year Secret of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Bonus Episode — and How Neil Gaiman Almost Spoiled the Surprise of Its A-List Cast
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” the surprise 11th episode of “The Sandman” Season 1. Netflix’s “The Sandman” was always meant to have 11 episodes in its first season — you just didn’t know it until the special final installment, a two-part animated and live-action story titled “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” dropped Friday. Or, if you’re a diehard fan who has been following every piece of “Sandman” news since the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novels was first ordered to series in July 2019, you might have...
hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
hypebeast.com
Tatiana Maslany "Can't Wrap [Her] Head Around the Idea" of Becoming 'She-Hulk'
While Tatiana Maslany‘s She-Hulk isn’t the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive her own Disney+ series, she definitely sets herself aside from all that have come before her. Aside from being a seven-foot giant with the superstrength to throw trucks around, Jennifer Walters is also an attorney at law by day, serving justice on either side of the fence.
hypebeast.com
Guillermo del Toro Shares First Look at Upcoming Netflix Horror Anthology Series 'Cabinet of Curiosities'
Guillermo del Toro has shared a first look at Cabinet of Curiosities, his upcoming horror anthology series debuting on Netflix this Halloween. The eight-part series will include two original stories from del Toro himself and will debut on October 25 with a special four-day, double-episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. The collection promises to “challenge our traditional notions of horror” and promises everything “[f]rom macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy,” with the likes of Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Crispin Glover, Eric Andre and more starring across the eight episodes.
hypebeast.com
Baby Keem Produced Offset's Upcoming Single "54321"
Offset and Baby Keem have linked up for the former’s upcoming single, “54321.”. The Migos member confirmed on social media that “54321,” which drops August 19, was produced by none other than the pgLang signee himself. The seven-second clip shared online hears Quavo drop the title in the song and the line, “Louis V coat pocket filled with blue’s.”
