As the designer behind one of the world's most successful resortwear brands, Nicky Zimmermann knows a thing or two about putting together a stylish summer wardrobe. Since launching her eponymous label with her sister Simone in 1991, Zimmermann's designs have been seen on some of the world's most beautiful women (Margot Robbie, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes) who can't get enough of the Australian brand's pretty printed dresses and flattering swimwear. Today, the brand has standalone stores in Australia and a flagship in London, proving that the appetite for high-quality (and Instagrammable) vacation wear is going nowhere anytime soon. This is a brand that means – and is in – business.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO