The initial reactions for Disney+‘s newest MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are officially in, with critics praising the latest addition to the superhero franchise. After the series premiered on the streamer, critics took to social media to share their first thoughts on the new series. Critics praised star Tatiana Maslany as Jen Walters in her debut in the Marvel universe, calling her dedication to the role and witty performance a major highlight. The series is slated to follow the journey of Jennifer Walters as she navigates her inherited superpowers after an accident. Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, has decided to use her power and influence to defend super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO