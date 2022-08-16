ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining

Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
Business Insider

If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics

The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
TechCrunch

The three true robotic startup outcomes

There’s gray area, of course, as is the case with any attempt at defining an absolute. There’s also a longstanding question of how valuable the concept is, in the forever cold war of baseball analysis. That’s all fine, because I’m mostly interested in co-opting the phrase here.
Fast Company

Google is teaching robots to think for themselves

I’m standing in a kitchenette at a Google office in Mountain View, California, observing a robot at work. It’s staring at items on a counter: bubbly water, a bag of whole-grain chips, an energy drink, a protein bar. After what seems like forever, it extends its arm, grabs the chips, rolls a few yards away, and drops the bag in front of a Google employee. “I am done,” it declares.
Fast Company

Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch

Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
pymnts

As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex

As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
TechCrunch

VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch

VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
Gadget Flow

Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology

Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
