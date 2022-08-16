Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.

