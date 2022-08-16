Read full article on original website
Related
Intel introducing Wi-Fi 7 to supercharge wireless networks in 2024
Intel is set to introduce Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) to a commercial market, which features next-generation high-speed data processing that’s more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). The rollout will begin for laptops and be extended to all PC products by the end of 2024. According to Eric...
TikTok's Gen Z creators discuss why they signed the 'People Over Prime' pledge refusing to work with Amazon until it meets labor union demands
Gen Z for Change, a collective of TikTok creators, announced it is taking on Amazon's labor practices after a campaign against Starbucks.
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside the wild and successful life of Sergey Brin, who helped create Google over 20 years ago and is now worth almost $95 billion
Sergey Brin and Larry Page launched Google from a dorm room near Stanford University in 1998. Since then, Google has become the world's most popular search engine and and branched out. Here's everything you need to know about the 48-year-old Brin, who is now worth almost $95 billion. Sergey Brin,...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics
The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
TechCrunch
The three true robotic startup outcomes
There’s gray area, of course, as is the case with any attempt at defining an absolute. There’s also a longstanding question of how valuable the concept is, in the forever cold war of baseball analysis. That’s all fine, because I’m mostly interested in co-opting the phrase here.
Fast Company
Google is teaching robots to think for themselves
I’m standing in a kitchenette at a Google office in Mountain View, California, observing a robot at work. It’s staring at items on a counter: bubbly water, a bag of whole-grain chips, an energy drink, a protein bar. After what seems like forever, it extends its arm, grabs the chips, rolls a few yards away, and drops the bag in front of a Google employee. “I am done,” it declares.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oracle insiders explain how it lost the marketing cloud war to Salesforce
Former Oracle employees describe how the cloud giant was beat by rivals like Salesforce and Adobe and ultimately laid off scores of workers.
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex
As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
Google Cloud is closing IoT Core, leaving user devices stranded
Google has warned its IoT Core service is shutting down, giving users one year to find an alternative service. In a move that the company hopes will provide its customers with a better experience, Google is passing the buck to other third-party companies. “Since launching IoT Core, it has become...
TechCrunch
VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch
VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table boasts integrated charging technology
Keep your nightstand charger free and maintain a minimalist aesthetic with the Sveeve multifunctional bedside & sofa table. The space-saving gadget doesn’t take up any floor space. This helps you keep your sleeping environment clean and organized. In fact, this table is a great place to keep your snacks as well as charge your devices. Additionally, you can conveniently use either of the USB ports to charge your devices from this table. Most importantly, you can easily install this table in just a minute on your bed frame or your sofa! Inspired by the Pulpit Rock of Norway, this multifunctional table is all about keeping your space tidy. Overall, it charges your gadgets while keeping wires out of the way.
Submit your nominations for the most important people building cloud technology
We are looking for impactful people in the public cloud, startups, IT professional, open source, and recruiting spaces.
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
Comments / 1