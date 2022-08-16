ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Delays Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Vote

Amarillo City Council postponed taking action on an item relating to taxpayer funded lobbying efforts during their regular meeting today. The item, listed on the agenda as item 3A, was related to a resolution setting out the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The vote to postpone taking action...
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Approves All Spending Items on Agenda

Amarillo City Council spent nearly $30 million during today’s regular meeting. As we reported yesterday, the council’s agenda listed twenty different spending items on the consent agenda. Each of the agenda items was passed during a single vote on the consent agenda package except for item Y. Item...
kgncnewsnow.com

City Council Agrees to Begin Construction for Memorial Park

A new memorial is set to be built in Amarillo to honor first responders. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council agreed by unanimous vote to move forward with constructing a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties, named after the late AJ Swope. Wendi Swope spoke after...
#Storrs
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Area Lane Closures for Next Week

The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of August 21, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation.
Mix 94.1

Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo

It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tyson to expand, upgrade Amarillo Beef Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Thursday that $200 million in upgrades and expansion are expected to occur at the Tyson Beef Plant in Amarillo. According to a news release from Tyson, officials are expected to expand and upgrade operations at the facility, as well as build a new 143,000-square-foot well-being area […]
kgncnewsnow.com

Where’s the Line? Two Justices Of The Peace, One Precinct

Just how many Justice of the Peace does Randall County, Precinct 4 need?. Most of you remember Clay Houdeshell, who opted not to run for Precinct 4 J.P. After his retirement, Kyle Balke was appointed as temporary J.P. in 2018. Now according to state law, the appointee has to run in the next election,
98.7 The Bomb

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
