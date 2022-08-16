Read full article on original website
Abortion Remains Banned In Kentucky
Access to abortion remains banned in Kentucky after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order Thursday morning for abortion access in the state to remain blocked. The court declined to reverse a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge who had allowed enforcement of two laws that ban nearly all abortion while a legal challenge is pending in Jefferson Circuit Court.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign Begins
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”. The campaign began Wednesday (8/17) and runs through Labor Day, September 5. Labor Day marks the...
UofL Health Offering Health Screenings At Fair
Visitors heading to the Kentucky State Fair will be able to get a free check on their health. The team at UofL Health will be at the fair each day to provide free health screenings, demos and more. The booth will be located in the Health Horizons section, located in South Wing B, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
