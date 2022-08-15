ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
deltanews.tv

Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Hirose tells KFBB the accident happened just before 8:00 am Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First...
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters extinguish fire in detached garage in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A detached garage caught on fire in Great Falls Tuesday night. Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a press release crews were able to quickly manage the fire, located on Nineteenth Avenue Northwest; however, there was a big overhaul--crews needed to make sure the fire was totally out.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
theelectricgf.com

City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project

City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
GREAT FALLS, MT

