Read full article on original website
Related
Dina Asher-Smith reveals period caused calf cramps after racing into 200m final
First Dina Asher-Smith made a compelling statement of intent on the track by qualifying fastest for Friday’s European 200m final. Then she issued an even more powerful cri de coeur off it by revealing that the calf cramps that ruined her chances of 100m gold on Tuesday were caused by her period.
Australian rugby player Ellia Green becomes first Olympian to transition to a man
Retired Olympic rugby sevens gold medalist Ellia Green has become the first Olympian to transition to become a man, according to a video posted by the Bingham Cup, the biennial world championships of gay and inclusive rugby.
Athletics-Jacobs and Lueckenkemper take European 100 metres golds
MUNICH, Germany, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second.
Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event
The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Hudson‑Smith shows his class in successful 400m European title defence
Matt Hudson‑Smith became the first British athlete to win a treble of medals across three major championships in the same summer after winning European gold in his 400m title defence
British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal
British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...
Lückenkemper and Jacobs take 100m golds as Asher-Smith pulls up in final
Dina Asher-Smith’s hopes of defending her 100m title at the European Athletics Championships ended in pain and disappointment as she pulled up with cramp halfway through a dramatic final
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, round one leaderboard. -11 J Korda (USA); -6 De Roey (Bel), P Babnik (Slo); -5 P Bouchard (Fra), N Korda (USA) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng) American Jessica Korda carded an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the...
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ESPN
Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping
GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
International Business Times
Ingebrigtsen Seals Euro Double-double As Thiam Dominates
Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Laugher wins gold medal in 1m springboard
Great Britain's Jack Laugher took gold in the men's 1m springboard at the European Aquatics Championships. In changeable weather conditions at the outdoor venue in Rome, the three-time Olympic medallist, 27, took the lead with the second of his six dives and won comfortably with a score of 413.40. Italy's...
dotesports.com
Topson, ana join T1 in preparation for The International 11 qualifiers
With The International (TI) 11 inching closer to completing its list of qualified teams, Southeast Asian squad T1 has signed two of the most decorated Dota 2 players of all time: Tobias “Topson” Taavitseinen and Anatahan “ana” Pham. T1 broke the news on Twitter today hours...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Jade O'Dowda leads Britain's heptathlon medal challenge
A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich. O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors. Belgium's...
ESPN
Brazil coach Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe's claim that Europe has upper hand in World Cup
Brazil manager Tite hit back at France striker Kylian Mbappe's claim that World Cup qualifying is more difficult in Europe than in South America. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe said in May that European teams, who have won the last four World Cups, have an advantage over their South American rivals because they play "high-level matches."
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Joe Fraser wins landmark all-around gold
Joe Fraser became the first British man to win a European all-around title with a superb performance in Munich. Fraser, who has been hindered by ankle and appendix problems this year, began with a below-par floor routine. However, the 23-year-old topped the pommel and parallel bars standings as he quickly...
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
LONDON (AP) — Two African soccer players have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League game, Danish club Viborg said Tuesday. Entry visas were not processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday in the playoff round of the third-tier European competition.
UEFA・
swimswam.com
Mityukov & Djakovic Rack Up Swiss Records In 100 Back & 400 Free
LCM (50m) The last night of competition here in Rome, Italy saw two Swiss national records bite the dust, first in the men’s 100m back and then in the men’s 400m free. Although he landed off the podium, Roman Mityukov lowered his own Swiss standard en route to 4th place in the 1back.
SkySports
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
Comments / 0