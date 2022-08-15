ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
The Independent

British long jumper left ‘hurt’ after European silver ‘taken away’ by controversial appeal

British long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes has spoken of his “hurt” after he was denied a silver European Championship medal despite already taking his lap of honour.Fincham-Dukes jumped 8.06m on his opening attempt, equalling the distance of Swede Thobias Montler and Frenchman Jules Pommery with the British athlete handed second due to countback.The 25-year-old had the Union Jack around his shoulders and was celebrating with fans around the stadium but was then told the Fench team had lodged a protest. They said his foot was marginally over the line and the protest was upheld, moving the Brit down to fifth.He...
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ESPN

Olympic cycling silver medalist Mathias Fluckiger tests positive for doping

GENEVA -- Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is...
International Business Times

Ingebrigtsen Seals Euro Double-double As Thiam Dominates

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen sealed a memorable European distance double-double in Munich on Thursday as Belgium's Nafi Thiam retained her heptathlon title in style. In a mixed night for defending champions at a rain-hit Olympic Stadium, a third, Poland's Wojciech Nowicki, left it late to also retain his hammer throw title.
dotesports.com

Topson, ana join T1 in preparation for The International 11 qualifiers

With The International (TI) 11 inching closer to completing its list of qualified teams, Southeast Asian squad T1 has signed two of the most decorated Dota 2 players of all time: Tobias “Topson” Taavitseinen and Anatahan “ana” Pham. T1 broke the news on Twitter today hours...
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
The Associated Press

African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Two African soccer players have been unable to enter Britain to face English team West Ham in a Europa Conference League game, Danish club Viborg said Tuesday. Entry visas were not processed in time for Nigerian player Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta to play in London on Thursday in the playoff round of the third-tier European competition.
swimswam.com

Mityukov & Djakovic Rack Up Swiss Records In 100 Back & 400 Free

LCM (50m) The last night of competition here in Rome, Italy saw two Swiss national records bite the dust, first in the men’s 100m back and then in the men’s 400m free. Although he landed off the podium, Roman Mityukov lowered his own Swiss standard en route to 4th place in the 1back.
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
