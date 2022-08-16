Read full article on original website
Byrdy_ Jay_ Hoak
3d ago
get the. of that island or the only thing in this city that's still clean is the Columbia River or It'll look like the rest of "Landdill Dump" of a City & the "Sewage River"-The Willamette River!!
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Paddling on the Tualatin River | Grant's Getaways
TUALATIN, Ore. — There’s a tendency to think that great adventures often require travel to distant, exotic locations. I recently discovered that you don’t have to travel far to discover something new. I joined a unique hiking trip into a rugged and remote location that’s surprisingly not...
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxins
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to cyanotoxin levels.
Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
U.S. Treasury: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal funding for small businesses
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Friday that the State of Oregon will receive up to $83.5 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, November ballot measure would divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's potential withdrawal would...
Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
yachatsnews.com
Central Oregon Coast fire board votes unanimously to ask voters Nov. 8 to raise operating levy by 10 cents
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will ask voters to increase one of its two operating levies by 10 cents per $1,000 assessed property value in the November general election. The district’s board voted unanimously Thursday night to ask voters to replace a 10-year old levy of...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban homeless camping along common walking routes to schools
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to ban homeless camping along the city’s common walking routes to schools, according to a draft copy of his emergency order. The draft, obtained Thursday by The Oregonian/OregonLive, declares that children traveling to and from schools are a vulnerable population potentially endangered by trash, biohazards or restricted rights of way that can accompany tents and makeshift dwellings.
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland
I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
kptv.com
Oregon fire update: Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - With a red flag warning in place for southwest Oregon, firefighters may face wind gusts and lightning Wednesday, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 10. “Every firefighter needs to be prepared for changing conditions like rolling debris on steep slopes and possible spot fires,” said...
KTVZ
Central Oregon Equine Outreach takes in, cares for 4 badly neglected ponies from Willamette Valley
Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page, including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall from trail near Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman died on Friday after falling 100-feet from a trail near Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers received a report around 1:15 p.m. that a woman had suffered a head injury after falling near Wiesendanger...
