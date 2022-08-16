With council's support, November ballot measure would divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's potential withdrawal would...

