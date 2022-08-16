Read full article on original website
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Smart #1 Getting Brabus Makeover With Possible AWD For China
The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different. These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely...
Polestar 6 Electric Roadster Confirmed For 2026 Launch
Polestar has announced that its O2 convertible concept car will enter production. The model, which Polestar revealed in March, will launch in 2026, and the brand is already accepting online reservations for build slots.The car, named the Polestar 6, is still four years away, but the company is eager to share a few details about it now.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spied Preparing To Transform GT2 Racer Into A Road Car
KTM continues to iterate on its X-Bow sports car. The next version on the horizon is the GT-XR that takes the GT2 racer and makes the machine road legal. These spy shots catch the vehicle lapping the Nürburgring, suggesting the new model should be as comfortable on the track as on the road.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail
The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023
Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Lucid Air Sapphire Three-Motor Debuts With Over 1,200 HP For $249K
The Lucid Air Sapphire debuts as the brand's new performance pinnacle at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. With three electric motors making over 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts), the model has the Tesla Model S Plaid directly in its sights. The Air Sapphire has an electric motor...
Audi Activesphere Concept Teaser Previews Off-Road Lifestyle Vehicle
Audi has been previewing what it believes could be the future of cars – electric and automated. The company has revealed three concepts that outline its vision for future mobility, and a fourth will join the group early next year. It’s called the Activesphere, and the company is already teasing it.
BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain
The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Debuts As A 690-HP Hair Dryer
Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue
The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teased, Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz has finally given us an official view of what to expect from the EQE SUV. In a set of life-like renderings, the German marque shows a first glimpse of the electric SUV, ahead of its launch happening in October 2022. Described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the Mercedes-Benz EQE...
Joystick-Driven Mercedes F200 Imagination Spotted With Its Many Screens
Tesla generated a lot of controversy with its yoke, but Mercedes had an even wilder steering wheel replacement. 26 years ago, the F200 Imagination concept was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show as part of the "F" series of research vehicles. Its most unusual gimmick was represented by the pair of Sidesticks, with one mounted on the driver's door and the other in the center console. You can see this gentleman using them to maneuver the car.
Bugatti Teases "An Icon" Appearing August 19 During Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week is upon us, and we already have a surprise announcement from Bugatti. The French brand took to social media Monday morning with a simple-yet-tantalizing teaser video promising to "unlock an icon" on Friday at The Quail. Specifically, it will take place at 10:20 AM PDT. As of...
Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max
The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
