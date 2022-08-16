ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Motor1.com

New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon

We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
CARS
Motor1.com

Smart #1 Getting Brabus Makeover With Possible AWD For China

The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different. These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely...
CARS
Motor1.com

Polestar 6 Electric Roadster Confirmed For 2026 Launch

Polestar has announced that its O2 convertible concept car will enter production. The model, which Polestar revealed in March, will launch in 2026, and the brand is already accepting online reservations for build slots.The car, named the Polestar 6, is still four years away, but the company is eager to share a few details about it now.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Vehicles#Design Language#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kodiaq And Superb#Czech#Xxl
Motor1.com

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail

The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
CARS
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news

The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023

Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring

Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain

The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Debuts As A 690-HP Hair Dryer

Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
CARS
Motor1.com

Bugatti Mistral Roadster Revealed As Spectacular W16 Epilogue

The W16 era is ending as Bugatti is bidding adieu to the quad-turbo, 8.0-liter engine with the Mistral. The Chiron-based roadster is named after a wind blowing from the Rhône River valley that also served as inspiration in the 1960s for a namesake coupe/convertible sold by Maserati (and a 1990s Nissan Mistral in Japan). Speaking of past cars, the roofless machine from Molsheim boasts design cues derived from the Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teased, Launch Date Announced

Mercedes-Benz has finally given us an official view of what to expect from the EQE SUV. In a set of life-like renderings, the German marque shows a first glimpse of the electric SUV, ahead of its launch happening in October 2022. Described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the Mercedes-Benz EQE...
CARS
Motor1.com

Joystick-Driven Mercedes F200 Imagination Spotted With Its Many Screens

Tesla generated a lot of controversy with its yoke, but Mercedes had an even wilder steering wheel replacement. 26 years ago, the F200 Imagination concept was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show as part of the "F" series of research vehicles. Its most unusual gimmick was represented by the pair of Sidesticks, with one mounted on the driver's door and the other in the center console. You can see this gentleman using them to maneuver the car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max

The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

