Do we have to talk about this? Really, do we have to? FINE. Christian Pulisic is being linked with a move to… *takes a drag off cigarette, lets out long, deep, forlorn sigh* Manchester United. The Athletic, ESPN, and Sky Sports are all reporting it so it must have a small sliver of truth, although Manchester United has been linked with every functioning player with two legs and a pulse these days. So yeah, grain of salt. But why, Christian? Why would you ever want this? Why would you even, as The Athletic says, prefer a move to Manchester United? In a way, it makes sense. Pulisic hasn’t...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO