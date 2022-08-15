ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Dominant in Exhibition Win Over Central Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Oklahoma volleyball closed out the preseason with a 4-1 exhibition victory against Central Arkansas Friday evening at Southside High School in Fort Smith. "Overall, we are very pleased as a staff with how far this team has come in a short two weeks of practice," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "The success this team can have lies in their ability to stay strong as a unit. Our depth is our biggest asset, and we will need everyone this season in order to reach the goals we have set."
FORT SMITH, AR
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Announce Non-Conference Schedule

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser announced the Sooners' 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday. OU will play seven non-conference games at Lloyd Noble Center and a total of13 games against out-of-conference opponents. "Once again, our non-conference schedule is one of the best in the country,"...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy