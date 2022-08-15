FORT SMITH, Ark. – Oklahoma volleyball closed out the preseason with a 4-1 exhibition victory against Central Arkansas Friday evening at Southside High School in Fort Smith. "Overall, we are very pleased as a staff with how far this team has come in a short two weeks of practice," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "The success this team can have lies in their ability to stay strong as a unit. Our depth is our biggest asset, and we will need everyone this season in order to reach the goals we have set."

