Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Dominant in Exhibition Win Over Central Arkansas
FORT SMITH, Ark. – Oklahoma volleyball closed out the preseason with a 4-1 exhibition victory against Central Arkansas Friday evening at Southside High School in Fort Smith. "Overall, we are very pleased as a staff with how far this team has come in a short two weeks of practice," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "The success this team can have lies in their ability to stay strong as a unit. Our depth is our biggest asset, and we will need everyone this season in order to reach the goals we have set."
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Announce Non-Conference Schedule
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Porter Moser announced the Sooners' 2022-23 non-conference schedule Wednesday. OU will play seven non-conference games at Lloyd Noble Center and a total of13 games against out-of-conference opponents. "Once again, our non-conference schedule is one of the best in the country,"...
Comments / 0