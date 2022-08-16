Read full article on original website
Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens
Veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday according to ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper. (Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk) Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won a Super Bowl before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Robinson was released earlier this week by the Raiders. In 97 career games, all in Kansas City, Robinson caught 145 balls for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson brings a veteran pretense to a Ravens receiving corps that sorely lacks one after failing to bring in a vertebrae pass catcher this offseason.
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Raiders Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel reflects on his team's 15-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium
Gardner Minshew helps Eagles edge Browns
Gardner Minshew completed 14 of 17 passes for 142 yards to help the visiting Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns
Bakhtiari Confident But Cautious Upon Return
Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari made his training camp debut on Sunday, 598 days after suffering a torn ACL.
Malik Willis racks up 122 total yards in Saturday's preseason win
Malik Willis completed 7-of-17 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown while also rushing five times for 42 yards in the Titans' 13-3 win over the Buccaneers. Willis continues to flash his big-play potential and explosiveness as a dual-threat under center for the Titans this preseason. His 8.4 yards per carry Saturday will leave many fantasy owners clamoring for the rookie signal caller to see more meaningful time on the field for the Titans. However, with Ryan Tannehill assured of starting under center to begin the season for the Titans, Willis's only value will be in keeper or dynasty league formats at this time.
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
Christopher Hinton waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived DL Christopher Hinton. (New York Giants) Hinton joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in May and will now be in search of a new home. The former Michigan Wolverine played 32% of the Giants' defensive snaps in their preseason opener and recorded one tackle. Hinton could be a practice squad candidate for New York if he doesn't sign with another team before the start of the 2022 season.
Trevor Lawrence plays first half in loss Saturday
Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.
Tyquan Thornton named the biggest surprise of camp
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports named wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the biggest surprise of Patriots training camp because he did not expect the rookie to get involved and thrive as quickly as he did. "Not just a straight-line blur, he’s outstanding at changing speeds and setting up sudden breaks," wrote Curran. "He’s shown physicality and toughness despite being shaped like a Q-tip. He’s got excellent body control. He’s mature. I’m excited to watch him." (NBC Sports)
Jelani Woods stands out with increased opportunities Thursday
Colts tight end Jelani Woods showcased his impressive size and speed while catching three passes during 11-on-11 drills on Thursday, according to Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. Woods is poised for increased opportunities after up-and-coming rookie Drew Ogletree tore his ACL. (IndyStar) Fantasy Impact:. Woods is a physical, athletic...
Dalvin Cook sits out Vikings' second preseason game
Dalvin Cook (along with the other starters) did not play in Minnesota's second preseason game, a 17-7 defeat to San Francisco. Cook is currently being drafted No. 8 overall in standard/PPR/half-PPR formats. For the past two seasons, the 27-year-old back has been second to only Derrick Henry in rushing yards-per-game, averaging 100.2 YPG to Henry's 121.9. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme is not a "run-first" plan; however, last season, when he was in Los Angeles, the Rams' running backs were targeted 63 times in the passing game. Cook has averaged 53.75 targets over the past four years, but fantasy managers can expect this number to go up, perhaps at the expense of rushing attempts. No matter the game script, Cook is an elite option worthy of a first-round pick.
Zach Moss rushes for two touchdowns Saturday
Zach Moss carried the ball four times for 19 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Bills' 42-15 win over the Broncos. Moss made the most of his opportunity against Denver's second unit Saturday, finding the end zone twice. The running back continues to be an afterthought in most fantasy drafts, especially with rookie James Cook and Devin Singletary also running with plenty of success this season. This backfield situation needs more clarity to confidently select any of the three at this point.
Matt Corral (foot) X-rayed after being stepped on
Panthers HC Matt Rhule said backup QB Matt Corral got his foot stepped on, and was taken in to get X-rays. (Darin Gantt on Twitter) Regardless of the foot injury here, Corral doesn't offer much fantasy upside in 2022 behind the likes of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. However, he does remain an interesting dynasty stash.
Boston Scott (concussion) returns to practice on Thursday
Eagles running back Boston Scott (concussion) was in pads and practicing on Thursday after missing all of last week, according to Ed Kracz of Eagles Today. (Ed Kracz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Scott rounds out a strong Philadelphia backfield that also includes Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The 27-year-old saw...
Patrick Mahomes II sharp in preseason game Saturday
Patrick Mahomes II played well during his limited time Saturday against the Commanders, going completing 12-of-19 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs opted to play most of their starters for over a quarter on Saturday, and Mahomes did well with what he was given. Both of his touchdowns went to TE Jody Fortson, and he looked confident and healthy throughout. Everyone knows that the veteran quarterback will be a premier asset at the position in 2022, but good games like this help reassure any fantasy managers that have lingering doubts about him for this season.
Michael Gallup running routes for first time since ACL injury
Michael Gallup ran routes at practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering an ACL tear according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Michael Gallup said “it felt great” being back on the field and running routes again. He had not...
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ in practice while filling in for Wilson
Wilson went down with a knee during the team's first preseason game, and while it's not considered serious, he is still expected to miss most of, if not all of the preseason. Flacco has been taking his place at practice, and has reportedly been doing very well and impressing the coaching staff. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Wilson's injury status to see who will be starting Week 1.
Russell Gage (leg) without definite timetable for return
Gage has been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained over a week ago in practice, and there still hasn't been much clarity on just how serious it is. It's possible that it's a minor injury that he will recover from soon, but it seems like the timeline might extend another few weeks at least. Depending on how soon he can return to the field, Gage could be a decent sleeper pick in the late rounds of fantasy drafts for the 2022 season.
Sam Darnold remains out of Friday's preseason game
Darnold not playing in Friday's game may mean that the team has yet to make a decision on their starting quarterback, as Carolina rolled out all backups for their second preseason action. Per reports, Darnold seems to be a bit behind Baker Mayfield, but anything can change with a positional battle in the final weeks of training camp and the preseason. Expect the former lottery pick to see some extended playing time in the team's last preseason games before they make a decision on who will start under center for Week 1.
