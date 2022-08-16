Read full article on original website
Creative Art: Learn to Draw
Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
Fellowship Group: Gardening Club
Join fellow gardening enthusiasts to learn-tips and tricks for successful gardens. The Gardening Club also plants and maintains the SIM raised planter gardens and butterfly garden.
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors
Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
August Special Event: "National Senior Citizen's Day Party"
National Senior Citizen’s Day is Sunday, August 21, so the FMSC is celebrating early! Join SIM friends to celebrate the amazing life and contributions by seniors with lunch and live music. Enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and chips followed by a performance by Doc Gibbs! Sponsored by Healing Hands Healthcare.
August After Dark Party
Join SIM friends for an evening of dinner, live music, and line dancing. Enjoy Live music performed by Andy Guarino. A light dinner will be served.
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up
Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
Town Council Work Session
Town Council Work Sessions are typically held on the third Thursday of the month. Subject to change of be canceled depending on the agenda.
