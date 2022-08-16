ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
August Special Event: "National Senior Citizen's Day Party"

National Senior Citizen’s Day is Sunday, August 21, so the FMSC is celebrating early! Join SIM friends to celebrate the amazing life and contributions by seniors with lunch and live music. Enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and chips followed by a performance by Doc Gibbs! Sponsored by Healing Hands Healthcare.
Fellowship Group: Gardening Club

Join fellow gardening enthusiasts to learn-tips and tricks for successful gardens. The Gardening Club also plants and maintains the SIM raised planter gardens and butterfly garden.
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
