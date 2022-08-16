San Francisco State University celebrated the beginning of the 2022 – 2023 academic year with its traditional Opening Convocation ceremony for faculty and staff Wednesday, Aug. 17. This year’s ceremony was held live in the University’s McKenna Theatre while also being livestreamed online. SF State President Lynn Mahoney, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Amy Sueyoshi, Professor of Biology and Academic Senate Chair Michael A. Goldman and other University leaders welcomed back faculty, staff and administrators.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO