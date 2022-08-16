Read full article on original website
KLEM
Joe Sitzmann – Citizen of the Day
Joe Sitzmann is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, August 19, 2022. Joe is the owner of P’s Pizza House. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Brooke Konz – Citizen of the Day
Dr. Brooke Konz is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 18, 2022. Brooke has joined Floyd Valley Healthcare Medical Staff. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
nwestiowa.com
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
kiwaradio.com
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
KLEM
Quilt Show Commemorates 9/11 attacks
The Plymouth County Historical Museum will host a quilt display to remember the 9/11 attacks. Nearly 50 “Quilts of Valor” can be seen at the Historical Museum from September 1 through Oct 9. The quilts, which were given to Plymouth County veterans, will all be displayed in one place for the first time. The display marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 pm. Admission is free.
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
KLEM
Robert “Bob” Lang
Robert “Bob” Lang, 85, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden council to retain city attorney
HAWARDEN—A request to terminate the city of Hawarden’s contract for legal services with Klass Law Firm failed, following brief discussion at the Aug. 10 city council meeting. Jenny Winterfeld of Klass Law Firm in Sioux Center has handled these duties since the start of the year. The city...
KLEM
Friday News, August 19
As we approach harvest time, new concerns are rising about Iowa’s worsening drought conditions. A statewide virtual meeting is planned for next week to help address those concerns and to survey options. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with the Iowa State University Extension, says the online meeting is free for anyone to join.
KLEM
Larry Waterbury
Larry Waterbury, 80, of Elk Point, South Dakota, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Abiding by his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the...
more1049.com
Newest Sheldon Police Officer Takes Oath of Office
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon officially has a new police officer on the streets. Officer Jacobsma was formally sworn in as the newest law enforcement officer of Sheldon on Wednesday but is no stranger to O’Brien County after serving previously on the Sanborn Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's new Crossroads trail is a go
SHELDON—The Sheldon Recreation Trails Board is in a position few find themselves in during the current economic climate. The board has more money to spend than it originally thought after the bids came in for the upcoming Sheldon Crossroads Park trail project. The low bid of $384,618.45 will allow the board to save more than $200,000.
nwestiowa.com
Teen hurt when he strikes rear of pickup
ROCK VALLEY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Garfield Avenue, one mile east of Rock Valley. Seventeen-year-old Eric Wayne Nilles of Boyden was driving east on Highway 18 when his 2005 Chevrolet Impala struck...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon celebrates Purple Heart day
SHELDON—The inaugural National Purple Heart Day ceremony in Sheldon had an uninvited guest on Aug. 6 as Mother Nature tried to crash the event. But the ceremony went on even though it was shortened due to a storm was moving in from the west. Joe Williams still had enough...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton woman injured, cited in accident
IRETON—A 27-year-old rural Ireton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on Dipper Avenue, three miles west of Ireton. Jade Lynn Charlotte Vlotho was driving south when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango, which entered the east ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
West Sioux Daycare seeks new location
IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed the future of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton at its Monday meeting. The day care is located within the Ireton Elementary building, but the West Sioux School Board has stated they will no longer be affiliated with the day care. There is no timeline for when the school district will be done with the day care, but it is apparent that the day care will not be a part of the school building in the future and will have to find its own facility.
PHOTOS: Sioux City animal shelters celebrating National Black Cat Appreciation Day
August 17th is National Black Cat Appreciation Day so Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue has launched a new limited-time offer for all the friendly felines available in Siouxland.
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
