IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed the future of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton at its Monday meeting. The day care is located within the Ireton Elementary building, but the West Sioux School Board has stated they will no longer be affiliated with the day care. There is no timeline for when the school district will be done with the day care, but it is apparent that the day care will not be a part of the school building in the future and will have to find its own facility.

IRETON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO