ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
The Spun

Julius Erving Names His Favorite Player: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Julius "Dr. J" Erving sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers Fan Nation account for an interview. During the conversation, Erving was asked who is favorite current NBA player is. The Hall of Famer named Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as his favorite player. "Kawhi is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Rudy Gobert
Daily Mail

LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'

Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hawks#Timberwolves
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL
NBA Analysis Network

1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy