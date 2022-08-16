Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."

Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss
Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
The 4th Overall Pick In A Recent NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 17.
Julius Erving Names His Favorite Player: NBA World Reacts
Earlier this week, Julius "Dr. J" Erving sat down with the Los Angeles Clippers Fan Nation account for an interview. During the conversation, Erving was asked who is favorite current NBA player is. The Hall of Famer named Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard as his favorite player. "Kawhi is...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Posts Cryptic Tweet About Joining LA
Patrick Beverley was at it again when it comes to creating speculation that he's destined for the Lakers.
Pacers Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenarios
In the NBA, there are plenty of factors that motivate a team to make a trade. Most fans would generally prefer that the only motivating factor was to improve. In theory, it would be nice if all 30 teams were aiming to win as many games as possible at all times. In practice, only one team can win the NBA championship in a given season:
LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'
Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
1 Perfect Trade To Send Donovan Mitchell To Knicks
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell. While the NBA sources who reported the news made it known that there is no traction on a deal right now, it is encouraging that the two sides have gotten back to the negotiating table.
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
New Details On Celtics’ Kevin Durant Trade Efforts
The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken yet another twist. After issuing an ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and he had to shut down reports that surfaced saying he would rather retire than play for the Nets again, one NBA team was seemingly emerging as a landing spot. The Boston...
LaMelo Ball's Dreamy New Sneaker Releases Soon
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature shoe, the MB.01 'Iridescent Dreams' drops on August 22.
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
LOOK: Golden State Warriors Full 2022-23 Schedule
The Golden State Warriors have announced their regular season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.
Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know
Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'adamant' that LA Needs to Trade for Kyrie Irving
LeBron James committed to the Lakers by signing an extension, but is still reportedly pushing for the front office to acquire Kyrie Irving.
