Read full article on original website
Related
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
US News and World Report
S&P Global Increases Ukraine's Foreign Currency Rating
(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring. The long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings are now raised to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD", S&P said. Last week, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed its...
China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
US News and World Report
MGM China to Inject $594 Million Into Macau Unit to Re-Tender for Casino License
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Casino operator MGM China Holding said it will inject 4.8 billion patacas ($594 million) into its MGM Grande Paradise unit as it prepares to re-tender for a licence to operate its gaming business in Macau. Under the terms of a revised gaming law released by Macau's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Turkish Central Bank Expected to Act to Cut Loan Rates, Bankers Say
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened. The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy...
Pork-barrelling is unfair and wasteful. Here’s a plan to end it
From sports rorts to regional slush funds and commuter carparks, it’s been one scandal after another in Australian politics in recent years. But what can we actually do to stop politicians pork-barrelling? A new Grattan Institute report, released today, shows the problem isn’t confined to one side of politics: both Coalition and Labor governments, at federal and state levels, use government grants for political purposes. But there is a way to stop them from doing it again. Pork-barrelling is common Pork-barrelling is the use of public resources to target certain voters for partisan purposes – for example, by spending public money in particular...
JOBS・
The latest polio cases have put the world on alert. Here's what this means for Australia and people travelling overseas
Until recently, polio had only been detected in a handful of countries, thanks to global eradication efforts. But this year’s polio alerts in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel are a reminder that as long as poliovirus is found anywhere, it is a potential problem everywhere. That could include Australia. Here’s what the latest polio cases mean for Australia – including under-vaccinated communities and people travelling internationally. The US case In July this year, a young man in Rockland County, New York, developed paralysis and was diagnosed with polio, the first US case since 2013. He had never been vaccinated against polio, which is...
US News and World Report
Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Says It's Exporting up to 7,000 T of Grain Per Day
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Nearby
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island. It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial...
US News and World Report
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
US News and World Report
Greece's Exit From Enhanced EU Scrutiny Ends 12 Years of Pain - PM
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said. Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018...
US News and World Report
U.S. Air Force Secretary: China's Actions Around Taiwan Increase Risk
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military...
Comments / 0