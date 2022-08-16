Read full article on original website
A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison after convicting her on four extra counts of corruption, state media outlets reported on Tuesday.
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, met Wednesday with the head of its military-installed government and called on him to urgently halt all violence, support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy, and allow the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to return home and to meet with her.
Myanmar's military junta announced that it was open to negotiations with imprisoned democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in light of a United Nations delegate's visit to the embattled country the year after a military coup. The junta's military chief made the announcement on Friday, saying the leader would be...
(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief said on Friday he would consider allowing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved to house arrest from prison but only after verdicts in a litany of cases against her have been reached. Suu Kyi, ousted in a widely condemned military coup last...
