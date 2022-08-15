Morning Briefing: Nonprofit sends toys to Ukraine, garden aims to inspire others to start their own, local brothers fight against invasive species

Read full article on original website
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
Michael Tubbs' EPIC vision to end poverty in California
This is an encore episode. To listen to the original podcast from Feb. 18, 2022, click here. What would California look like if we eliminated poverty? According to former Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs, that's no science fiction plot but rather a plausible version of our future. Tubbs launched a new initiative called End Poverty in California. He joins us to explain his EPIC vision and how important personal narratives are when it comes to understanding the lives of poor people.
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock...
Wisconsin sporting events face desperate need for licensed officials
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Since 1959, the Lakeland Officials Association has recruited, trained and placed referees and umpires to youth, high school, collegiate and adult-level sporting events across southeast Wisconsin. Association President Bob Lunowa said over the past few years, the number of officials has dropped drastically. “The last...
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
'It's devastation' Brent Spence Bridge Project forcing NKY family out of its home
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project once seemed to be perpetually in limbo, but now that funding has been approved, plans are finally moving forward to expand and add a companion bridge. One hold-up for a long time was the footprint the project would have,...
CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan
OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
California starts funding college savings accounts for all newborns
For millions of parents and children in California, figuring how to pay for college can seem like an impossible equation. "We should not be making it difficult to the extent that students decide whether to even get their degrees or not. We should be figuring out ways of making it easier for them," said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, who helped create the program.
Milwaukee County Transit System bus operator saves dog on bus route
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus operator is being recognized as a hero for saving a dog while she was on her route. Back in May, Rachel Crouch was helping a person on a wheelchair get off the bus. But this wasn’t a routine stop at N....
Voting rights group responds to GOP Speaker letter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The League of Women Voters of Ohio responded to a letter from Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, R-Lima, to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday. “Once again, they are creating these very absurd arguments about why they don’t have to respect Ohio voters,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller.
OC teen advances as write-in candidate in 59th Assembly District race
By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.
No agreement made at last scheduled negotiation between teacher union and Columbus BOE
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As time dwindles for the Columbus Education Association and the Columbus City Schools Board of Education to come to an agreement to avoid a strike in Ohio’s largest school district, negotiations ended Thursday without one. What You Need To Know. The Columbus Education Association and...
Owners of Milwaukee's historic concert venues oppose new venue development near Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Over the years, Peter Jest has seen a lot of musicians come through Shank Hall in Milwaukee. “[We’ve had] Jewel, Sarah McLachlan, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Wallflowers,” he noted as he showed Spectrum News 1’s Andrew Havranek autographed pictures on the club’s wall.
Thinking outside the book: Today's library card can get you just about anything
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. — Let’s say you’re working on a project at home and you need an angle grinder. You head to the internet and realize it’s going to cost you $30 or more. You might be able to rent one, but that’s still money out of pocket for something you know you may never use again.
ACTS Housing fund looks to grow affordable homes, reduce landlord purchases
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit that helps people purchase affordable housing has a new initiative. ACTS Housing is launching the Acts Homeownership Acquisition Fund. The goal is to ensure that potential buyers can access affordable houses before they are sold to landlords or out-of-state buyers. The new program will...
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
