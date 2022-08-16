ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

23 Year Old Dylan Berg Dead After Single Vehicle Crash In Seminole (Seminole, TX)

 3 days ago

Official reports state that 1 person from Seminole was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3.30 AM, officers responded to the [..]

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

