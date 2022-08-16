Read full article on original website
Rebel Golfers Take Quad-Match at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Jase Paul Hampton led the way with a 39 and the Todd County Central boys’ golf team used a steady performance to take 1st-place at a quad-match with UHA, Christian County, and Hopkinsville on Thursday at Western Hills. Cole Sawyers finished a stroke back of Hampton with a 40,...
Hoptown Tigers Rally for 2-1 Win at Webster County
Hopkinsville overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to post a 2-1 win over Webster County in boys’ soccer Thursday night in Dixon. Rodrigo Jimenez gave the homestanding Trojans their halftime edge with his first-half goal. However, Hoptown’s Miguel Magana scored a PK to tie it close to midway through the...
Hites Show Their Might in Lady Wildcat Romp Over Todd Central
Lania Hite’s assault on the opposition’s net continued Thursday night. The Trigg County junior scored five goals to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-1 win over Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Hite’s first goal six minutes into the contest was the 50th of her career...
Riggs Lowest for Hoptown Golf at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Andrew Riggs and Joey Falco finished 2nd and 3rd individually, and the Hopkinsville boys’ golf team finished runners-up at a quad-match at Western Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Riggs fired a 37 to finish three strokes back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st-place. Falco finished with a 38,...
Ohio County Blanks Wildcats 10-0
Ohio County scored five goals in each half to hand Trigg County a 10-0 setback Thursday at Josh Nichols Field. The Eagles wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Gavin Peach scoring three minutes into the contest. Ohio County (1-2) scored four goals on their first five shots. Christian...
Colonels’ Hunt Takes Top Spot at Western Hills Quad-Match (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County boys’ golf team hosted UHA, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course, with the Colonels’ Landon Hunt going lowest to take 1st place. Hunt fired a 34, topping Hopkinsville’s Andrew Riggs by four strokes. Andrew Fincham and Talan Ezell both...
Lady Lyons Roll to 7-0 Victory at Union County
Three different players each had two goals as Lyon County’s girls rolled 7-0 at Union County on Thursday. Anna White had two goals and an assist while Marley Norwood and Alice Smith each found the net twice to help Lyon improve to 2-2. Kyndal Hubbard had the other goal...
Madisonville, Henderson Ranked 1-2 in Preseason Region Volleyball Poll
Madisonville has been voted the preseason number one team in the Second Region by the members of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Maroons graduated one starter from last year’s 21-9 team that advanced to the region tournament semifinals. Henderson County, winners of six of the last seven...
VIDEO – Waldron Talks Significance of Win Over Caldwell County
Thursday night turned out to be a big night for the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors. Playing KHSAA competition for just the second season, the Lady Warriors upended Caldwell County in a five-set battle. Coach Grace Waldron notes that the win is a significant moment for HCA.
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012
The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Heritage Christian vs Caldwell County
Heritage Christian and Caldwell County met in a regional volleyball battle Thursday night. The Lady Warriors outlasted the Lady Tigers for a five-set win. Check out some of the action in this video.
It’s ‘My Oh Mya’ as Heritage Upends Caldwell County in Five Sets
It was a match in which both teams looked to be in trouble at one point, but found a way to rally back. In arguably their biggest win since beginning KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors picked up a hard-earned home court five set win over the Caldwell County Lady Tigers Thursday night, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Colonels Make It Three Straight With Win at Russellville
It’s amazing what a difference it makes on the soccer field when the ball begins to find the net. After only scoring 11 goals all of last season, the Christian County Colonels have now scored 16 in less than two weeks of the 2022 season. The latest six came Thursday night as the Colonels rolled past Russellville 6-0.
Fort Campbell Volleyball Shuts Out Trigg for First Win
The Fort Campbell volleyball team may have been happy to see Trigg County’s bus pull in on Thursday, with the Lady Falcons’ only two victories last season coming against the Lady Wildcats. If the Lady Falcons weren’t happy when Trigg arrived, they were undoubtedly in a good mood...
Caldwell Volleyball Victorious in Opener at Calloway
Caldwell County traveled to the 1st Region on Tuesday and brought back a win to open the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Tigers claimed a 3-1 triumph at Calloway County, prevailing 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18. Ellie Ramey had nine kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Lady Tigers while...
Late Goals Sink Lady Rebels at Logan County (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ soccer team was less than three minutes away from the first victory over Logan County in five seasons on Tuesday. However, a late goal in regulation and a double-overtime strike gave the host Lady Cougars a 2-1 13th-District victory. The Lady Rebels slip to...
Hoptown Falls in Straight Sets at Madisonville
After opening their season with a straight-set home win over Trigg County Monday night, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took to the road for the first time in the 2022 volleyball season Tuesday night for a match against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons. The Lady Maroons are a team viewed by some as a team that might be able to contend for a regional championship.
Todd Central Boys Roll Past Logan in District-Opener
Defense may be the key to the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team’s strong start to the season, but it was the offense’s turn to shine on Tuesday in a 10-0 rout of hosts Logan County. The Rebels improve to 3-0-1 and have outscored their opposition 16-1....
Rebel Golfers Get Past Butler County
The Todd County Central Rebels’ golf team has been playing pretty well as of late. Tuesday afternoon was no different. All five golfers for the Rebels shot 40 or better during a 158 to 164 win at Butler County. In fact, four of the Rebels shot the same score of 40 for their nine-hole round.
Livingston Off to Best Start in Seven Years After Sweep of Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats hit the road for their first 5th District volleyball match of the season Tuesday evening as they traveled to Smithland to take on the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals. Livingston opened fast and rolled to the straight-set win over the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Cardinals had...
