Adam Marcus, PhD, will serve as the interim vice president for research in Emory’s Woodruff Health Sciences Center (WHSC) when Dr. David S. Stephens steps in as interim executive vice president of health affairs of Emory University. Marcus currently is a Winship 5K Research Professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology and is the deputy director for the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. Within the Emory School of Medicine, Marcus serves as the interim associate dean for Novel Technology and Research Cores, which is aligned with his current role as associate vice president for research in the WHSC. He will begin his appointment on Sept. 1, 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO