Emma Raducanu ruthlessly dismisses Victoria Azarenka at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu says she has learned how to "zone in internally" after she ruthlessly dismissed former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Briton followed up a straight-sets victory over Serena Williams in style and remained incredibly focused as Azarenka suffered...
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets at Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati
Emma Raducanu came out on the winning side of a generational clash against tennis icon Serena Williams with a 6-4 6-0 win in their first-round meeting at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Teenager Raducanu, who has not won a tournament since capturing last year's title at Flushing Meadows...
Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career
Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
Emma Raducanu: Amazing to share court with Serena Williams
Emma Raducanu says it was amazing to share the court with Serena Williams. Raducanu beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the Western & Southern Open.
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
GOLF・
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith calls for more research on impact of menstrual cycle on athletes' performance
Dina Asher-Smith called for more research into the impact of the menstrual cycle on sporting performances after booking her place in the 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. In the European Championships 100m final earlier this week, Asher-Smith pulled up around the 60-metre mark before revealing she had...
Emma Raducanu: US Open champion's resurgent run ended by clinical Jessica Pegula in Western & Southern Open
Emma Raducanu's scintillating early run at the Western & Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula. The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. But the top-ranked American proved too tough a...
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Sir Andrew Strauss says England made it 'too easy' for South Africa as Proteas romped to innings win
Sir Andrew Strauss reflects on England's crushing innings defeat to South Africa in the first LV=Insurance Test at Lord's as Ben Stokes' side were thumped inside three days after being rolled for 165 and 149... I think we are all pretty startled to see England fold as quickly as they...
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
Yorkshire Oaks: Alpinista sends Arc statement with York triumph to extend unbeaten run for Sir Mark Prescott
Alpinista extended her remarkable unbeaten run to seven and claimed a fifth Group One in a row as Sir Mark Prescott's popular grey mare won the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday. Sent off a 7/4 favourite on just her second start of the year after victory in the Grand Prix...
Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt
Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.
Christophe Soumillon: Ten-time French champion jockey talks Vadeni, Zarkava, Aga Khan split and more!
There is a self-confidence that exudes from star Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, and if you look at his glittering CV, it is not hard to see why. A 10-time French champion jockey, Soumillon has been making headlines for over 20 years, having ridden the likes of Dalakhani, Zarkava, Thunder Snow, Dylan Thomas and Excelebration, to name a few.
BMW Championship: Adam Scott tops congested leaderboard with Rory McIlroy two off halfway lead
Adam Scott holds a narrow advantage at the halfway stage of the BMW Championship, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are both part of the chasing pack. Scott followed an opening-round 65 with a two-under 69 at Wilmington Country Club, lifting the former Masters champion to eight under and top of a congested leaderboard in Delaware.
GOLF・
England lose first Test against South Africa inside three days as Anrich Nortje stars for Proteas
England tumbled to a first defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as South Africa shredded the hosts for 149 to win the first LV= Insurance Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's. England fell victim to South Africa's potent bowling attack for the second...
