ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SkySports

Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Cincinnati, OH
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Williams
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Davis Cup
SkySports

Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup

Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy