Thehardtruth4U
3d ago
The treatment of the elderly in the USA is cold, callous and inhumane. Also the elderly are unjustly punished for becoming old, even after a lifetime of contributions to the world.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: This Southern Highlands home comes fully furnished
Southern Highlands represents one of the highest standards of living in the entire Las Vegas Valley, a sprawling, masterplanned community with plenty of golf courses, luxurious homes and convenient shopping for its residents. One of the most exclusive enclaves in Southern Highlands is The Bluffs, a private, double-gated, hillside community with lavish estates. And one has just become available there, ultra-modern and fully furnished, which means you can move in today!
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
multihousingnews.com
Bascom Sells Luxury Community for $60M
The property last traded for $38.2 million in 2015. Keller Investment Properties has acquired Vantage Lofts, a 110-unit multifamily community in Henderson, Nev., for $60.3 million, representing a price of $547,727 per unit. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, Bascom Group and Oaktree Capital Management. The property last traded in 2015, when Bascom Group purchased it from Goodman Real Estate for $38.2 million, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
news3lv.com
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
Last Minute Labor Day Traveling
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Final days of summer are upon us, and labor day is around the corner. It’s not too late to plan some last minute travel according to travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore.
Celebrating National Black Business Month with local collaboration in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — August is National Black Business Month, and it’s a chance to showcase the successes of getting a dream off the ground. Hasan Tesfa is a local Black business owner and is the man behind Sea Moss Prime products. “It’s an anti-inflammatory, it breaks up inflammation in the body, so it’s great […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Fox5 KVVU
Mayor of North Las Vegas wants to celebrate longtime residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling all long time North Las Vegas residents!. There’s a special event happening for neighbors who have lived who have lived in the city for at least 50 years. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he wants to honor the founding mothers and...
National Men’s Grooming Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Today is national men’s grooming day and fellas, there’s a great spot for you to get your look dialed in. JC Fernandez chats with Nick Karel and Micke Escobar from The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails which is inside The Cosmopolitan.
$3.3 million bid wins contract to replace artificial turf in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will spend $3.3 million to replace artificial turf at several athletic fields over the next year, starting with two fields at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex at Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents getting ahead of water conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) sent out cards in the mail, looking for feedback on new proposals. Some of the changes include the district’s tiered water rate structure. Meaning the more you use, the higher your rate would be. Also, the potential of...
multihousingnews.com
Hamilton Zanze Sells Las Vegas Asset
After a series of renovations, the firm sold the community for more than double what it paid. Hamilton Zanze has sold Alicante Apartments, a community in Las Vegas. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was sold to Sares Regis Group for $86.8 million. The firm purchased Alicante Apartments in February 2017 for $35.5 million.
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
