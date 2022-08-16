Read full article on original website
Oregon Soccer blanks New Mexico State in opener, OSU Women draw EWU
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Women's Soccer (1-0-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over New Mexico State (0-1-1) at Pape Field on Thursday. The Ducks squandered several chances early in the match. Oregon finally connected on a goal in the 41st minute. Redshirt sophomore Callan Harrington was assisted by Livvy Moore on a through ball that found the bottom left corner.
South Eugene High School Football back on the field for the first time in three years
EUGENE, Ore. -- The South Eugene Axe football team is getting ready to do something they have not done since 2019: play football. After two cancelled seasons the Axe are back on the field, with a new coach and a new mindset. “Really exciting, it’s a fresh start for everyone...
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
Philomath police make progress in burglary case
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Philomath police report that they are recovering items stolen during a burglary that occurred in April earlier this year and making progress in an investigation into the matter. According to the Philomath Police Department, officers responded to a burglary on April 29 where the homeowner reported that...
Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
Second annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene to be held Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Black Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday in Eugene, and organizers are expecting a big turnout. The event was held around this time last year, and organizers knew they wanted to make it an annual event. This year, it will be held on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers are calling it an event to celebrate culture and community, and are calling on participants and visitors to bring love and positive energy to the festival. Talicia Brown-Crowell, a producer and founder of the event, says organizers hope this will inspire others to start their own events.
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
Reusable takeout container program cuts waste -- and costs
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is launching a new program to help cut down on food waste in Benton County called Benton To Go. Customers can buy a Benton To Go container with their meal from one of nine local restaurants in Corvallis and Philomath. They can take containers home, eat the leftovers, rinse the container, and return it to any participating location. Program organizers say customers can then get a new, sanitized container or a voucher for a future meal.
Trailer full of Boy Scouts gear stolen
LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that a Lebanon Boy Scouts troop was using to store and transport camping gear was stolen on Sunday, and scouts and leaders are asking folks to stay on the lookout for it. Security camera footage shows the trailer being stolen from the Southside Church of...
Arc of Lane County hosts sensory friendly clinics aimed at helping kids with autism get COVID-19 vaccines
EUGENE, Ore.-- A different kind of vaccine clinic in Lane County is helping kids with autism get their COVID-19 shots. But anyone is welcome to get vaccinated at these clinics. It's hosted by the Arc of Lane County and officials with the organization said has been held at the Unitarian...
EPD hopes to grow Community Service Officer program
EUGENE, Ore. -- The role of a first responder comes in many different forms. As the need for this important job grows, the Eugene Police Department is hoping to shine some light on their Community Service Officers. Captain Billy Halvorson said the Community Service Officer program has been a part...
Woman sentenced to prison for assaulting disabled young man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Jennifer Mast, the woman accused of assaulting a nonverbal young man unable to defend himself, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Wednesday. Mast was arrested by Springfield police on June 28 on charges of second-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal...
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
