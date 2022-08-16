Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
CCSD still struggling to fill teacher vacancies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies. Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Metro erred in reporting injury to police dog Boris
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that police dog Boris was not injured in a head-on crash as officers chased a fleeing suspect. A Facebook post stating Boris was injured “was an error,” police said in a morning email to media.
8newsnow.com
What’s Cool At School? – A college fund art contest
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yes, we’re only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but for high school seniors all the way down to the youngest pre-k kids, it’s never too early to think about college. For the second year in a row,...
8newsnow.com
Man in North Las Vegas hospitalized after being struck by car
Man injured after being hit by car in North Las Vegas near Craig and Camino Al Norte. Man in North Las Vegas hospitalized after being struck …. Las Vegas woman finds hope after discovery of unclaimed …. New short-term rental regulations raise concerns …. Lee Canyon shows off new mountain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas receives $2.6 million in counter-terrorism grants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday, Aug. 17, its funding allocations for the 2022 fiscal year. Of the nearly $2 billion in total funding, Las Vegas has received $2.6 million from the Department of Homeland Security under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and Transit Security Grant Program.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? -Meet the man behind the “Please fix this road” sign
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Meet the guy who put up that “please fix this road” sign on Ft Apache in the far southwest valley. And find out what the County Commissioner who serves that area had to say to him. We reported Monday on the...
8newsnow.com
Isolated storms bring more than half-an-inch of rain in 30 minutes. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 18th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another gully washer in old Henderson today as storms brought rain along lightning, wind and hail. Most of the valley remained dry with just some light showers in the NW, but heat induced storms were all over the region again today as the monsoon moisture remain in place for now. Changes come by late weekend into early next week as drier air works in from the west. It’ll be less humid with little to no storms for a brief period before chances pick up again by midweek.
8newsnow.com
Another stormy day for some Las Vegas neighborhoods. Here’s Tedd’s ACCURATE Forecast for Wednesday, August 17th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another round of storms for south LV as rain, thunder and wind hammered areas like Anthem, Inspirada and Southern Highlands this afternoon. We picked up between .04 to .16 for those neigborhoods around the 4PM before showers fizzled out. Highs finally topped out near average with a high of 104 this afternoon. We’re on track to possible set a new records for the lowest number of 100 days for August. So far we’ve only had 7 and we have 14 days to go. Don’t miss the forecast on 8 News Now @ 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, August 18
Starting our Thursday with blue skies for the valley, but thunderstorms are already popping up along I-15 in the Moapa Valley. Storms today will be enhanced with even more tropical moisture and that could lead to flooding in more places so flood watches have been issued for a large area of the desert southwest. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the outlook for valley storms and some changes coming this weekend.
Comments / 1