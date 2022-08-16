Read full article on original website
Al Franken Jokes Trump Has ‘Screwed Himself so Badly’ He Should ‘Write Himself a Check for $130,000’ (Video)
This week, former U.S. senator and “SNL” vet Al Franken is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and since his whole thing is the intersection of comedy and politics, you can guess his monologue on Tuesday’s show was mainly about politics. In particular, he had some pretty...
Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)
News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn’t planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters. Don Lemon and Jim Acosta, two of CNN’s most opinionated and outspoken on-air journalists, are expected to stay at the network despite its new direction to a less overtly left-wing bent, an individual with knowledge of the network’s plan told TheWrap.
Fallon Comforts Biden for Disappointing Approval Rating Boost: ‘You’re 79, Your Surges Aren’t as Strong’ Anymore (Video)
After a series of legislative wins for Joe Biden and the Democrats over the last few weeks, the president’s approval ratings have increased – but only by three points. So, on Thursday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon offered his sympathies to the president and reassured him that a decrease in performance happens to every man over a certain age.
Mehmet Oz Blames Wegmans Name Mix-Up on Campaign Exhaustion: ‘I’ve Gotten My Kids’ Names Wrong as Well’ (Video)
Mehmet Oz blamed his Wegmans name mix-up on exhaustion from campaigning — which he said has also led to slip-ups in his personal life. “I was exhausted,” Oz told Newsmax anchor Shaun Kraisman, noting that he was campaigning 18 hours a day. “Listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well.”
CNN Lures Former ‘CBS This Morning’ Producer Ryan Kadro to Oversee News Strategy
Ryan Kadro, formerly the executive producer for “CBS This Morning,” has been tapped as CNN’s senior vice president of content, strategy and development. He will report to Amy Entelis, executive VP of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. Among his duties, Kadro will help revamp CNN’s morning news program. He will also help brainstorm new programming for the cabler.
