TheWrap

Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)

News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn’t planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters. Don Lemon and Jim Acosta, two of CNN’s most opinionated and outspoken on-air journalists, are expected to stay at the network despite its new direction to a less overtly left-wing bent, an individual with knowledge of the network’s plan told TheWrap.
Fallon Comforts Biden for Disappointing Approval Rating Boost: ‘You’re 79, Your Surges Aren’t as Strong’ Anymore (Video)

After a series of legislative wins for Joe Biden and the Democrats over the last few weeks, the president’s approval ratings have increased – but only by three points. So, on Thursday night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon offered his sympathies to the president and reassured him that a decrease in performance happens to every man over a certain age.
CNN Lures Former ‘CBS This Morning’ Producer Ryan Kadro to Oversee News Strategy

Ryan Kadro, formerly the executive producer for “CBS This Morning,” has been tapped as CNN’s senior vice president of content, strategy and development. He will report to Amy Entelis, executive VP of talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. Among his duties, Kadro will help revamp CNN’s morning news program. He will also help brainstorm new programming for the cabler.
