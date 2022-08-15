ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
valpo.life

THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
95.3 MNC

Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition

Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
SODUS TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Dowagiac, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Cass County, MI
Government
County
Cass County, MI
Dowagiac, MI
Government
1049 The Edge

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Politics Local#Lake Board
wkzo.com

Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNDU

Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
rvbusiness.com

FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week

The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Traffic stop leads to K9-led drug bust in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday around 3 a.m. on US 30 west of US 31 for traffic violations, which led to the discovery of several illegal substances, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. K9 Officer Bear conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy