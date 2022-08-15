Read full article on original website
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
valpo.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
abc57.com
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
95.3 MNC
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
wkzo.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
wtvbam.com
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shots fired report near 11th, Wabash Streets
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shots fired report on Thursday evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for the incident. At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses and learned some vehicles had been hit...
WNDU
Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
rvbusiness.com
FROG Rally Overtakes Elkhart County Fairgrounds this Week
The 2022 Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally is in full swing this week, and on Tuesday (Aug 18) the event was hitting its stride at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen, Ind. According to Bob “FROG Bob” Byrne, the director of the FROG for the past 11 years,...
WNDU
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to accosting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend youth hockey coach has pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert’s plea came at a court hearing late last week. The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts: the original count...
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police investigating Wednesday night armed robbery at Meijer gas station
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police are investigating the armed robbery of the Meijer gas station at 610 East Chicago which took place late Wednesday night. Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid says the robbery was reported at about 10:05 p.m.. He reports a male suspect showed a hand...
abc57.com
Traffic stop leads to K9-led drug bust in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday around 3 a.m. on US 30 west of US 31 for traffic violations, which led to the discovery of several illegal substances, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. K9 Officer Bear conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle...
