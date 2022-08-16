ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

CBS Sacramento

Abandoned Citrus Heights church could see new life as school

CITRUS HEIGHTS - From a place of worship to a place of waste: A local church has become a neighborhood eyesore.The once-popular church was closed during the COVID pandemic, and since then, it's been trashed by vandals, drug dealers, and squatters. But there's a plan underway to bring the church back to life.The Citrus Heights United Methodist Church is more than 60 years old but it closed during the pandemic and has sat abandoned and boarded up for more than two years."It was an elderly congregation and they dispersed themselves into other congregations," said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan with the First Apostolic...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
kubaradio.com

Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
ELK GROVE, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr.  "We know that this...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Father of Monterey Trail attack victim speaks

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday Kawame Curry, the father of the victim of Wednesday’s Monterey Trail High School attack, Kawame Curry Jr., shared his thoughts about the events that hospitalized his son. “But can you understand…the feeling of being on social media… and seeing someone assaulting your child… from behind… with a fire […]
ELK GROVE, CA
#United Methodist Church
ABC10

'The violence is getting younger' | Stockton activists say enough is enough amid rise in crime

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton sees a rise in violent crime this summer, community activists have a stern message: enough is enough. Stockton has seen 34 homicides this year compared to the 26 it saw this time last year. Recently, a beloved son was shot and killed outside a Stockton credit union, another man was killed along West Lane and one person was killed at South Side Market.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire

Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
ROCKLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless advocates file lawsuit preventing Sacramento from clearing encampments in some areas

SACRAMENTO - Homeless advocates are suing the City of Sacramento over a measure on the November ballot that would allow the city to clear homeless encampments in certain areas. The lawsuit, filed by five nonprofits, says the measure violates a 2018 appeals court ruling, which says governments can't criminalize living outdoors when shelter isn't available. Measure O, though, would require the city to create thousands of shelter beds and make it a misdemeanor for the homeless to camp on city streets if they refuse a spot in a shelter. It would also allow the city to clear groups of four or more from camping on public property. The lawsuit is asking a judge to block the measure from appearing on the November ballot."This measure does nothing to end homelessness in Sacramento," said homeless advocate Howard Lawrence. "In order to stop homelessness in Sacramento, we need to stop the inflow of people who are becoming homeless."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19

On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
SACRAMENTO, CA

