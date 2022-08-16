Pedestrian hit and killed by truck in North Sacramento

Pedestrian killed in North Sacramento 00:40

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in North Sacramento, authorities say.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers received the report of a pedestrian who was hit on Marconi Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, CHP officers found a male adult lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say a GMC pickup truck was headed eastbound on Marconi Avenue when the pedestrian stepped out into the roadway and was hit.

All eastbound lanes were blocked at Avalon Drive because of the crash and subsequent investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

The driver of the truck, a white GMC pickup, is cooperating with officers, the CHP says. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.