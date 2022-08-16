ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. sanctions 3 Liberian government officials over corruption

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS6P0_0hIiZOtB00

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned three Liberian government officials on accusations of committing corruption for personal gain.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday said the sanctions target Nathaniel McGill, chief of staff to President George Weah; Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the solicitor general and chief prosecutor of Liberia, and Bill Twehway, the managing director of the National Port Authority.

"Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial intelligence, said in a statement. "Treasury's designations today demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people."

All three were hit with asset freezes on accusations of committing corruption in a country where such acts have long undermined its democracy and economy. The sanctions, the Treasury said, was a reaffirmation of the United States to hold corrupt actors accountable, regardless of their position or political position.

McGill was designated on a slew accusations that he has used his position to enrich himself, including through steering multimillion dollar government contracts to companies he has an ownership stake in.

U.S. officials said he has bribed business owners and accepted bribes from potential investors as well as accepted bribes from government office seekers and misappropriated government assets.

"He has used government funds allocated to other Liberian government institutions to run his own projects, made off-the-books payments in cash to senior government leaders and organized warlords to threaten political rivals," the Treasury said.

"McGill has received an unjustified stipend from various Liberian government institutions and used his position to prevent his misappropriation from being discovered."

As the current solicitor general and chief prosecutor of Liberia, Cephus has been accused of developing close relationships with suspects of criminal investigations from whom he has received bribes in exchange for having their cases dropped.

The Treasury said he has worked with money launders for personal financial gain to drop investigations into their work and to shield them from prosecution.

According to the U.S. officials, Cephus has also tried to intimidate other prosecutors in an attempt to have them drop their investigations and has also blocked corruptions cases involving members of government.

Twehway has been accused of diverting some $1.5 million in vessel storage fee funds from the National Port Authority, which he oversees, to a private account he controls.

The plan involved Twehway forming a private company that was awarded a National Port Authority contract for loading and unloading cargo.

"All three of these individuals have contributed to Liberia's worsening corruption," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "These designations reflect our commitment to implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption and to partnering with the Liberian government and people to help the country chart a better course forward."

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sanctions Pelosi, family over Taiwan trip

On Friday, China announced new sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family. The move comes after Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week. Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday local time despite the Chinese Communist Party’s repeated threats made against the United States in opposition to her visit. In a statement announcing the sanctions on Friday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called Pelosi’s trip an “egregious provocation.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis

A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy.The new U.S. ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, said the delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also will meet with outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the Aug. 9 election.President-elect William Ruto is Kenyatta’s deputy president, but the two fell out years ago, and Kenyatta in the election backed longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga instead.Odinga has...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Corruption#U S Sanctions#Treasury Department#Liberian#The U S Treasury
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy