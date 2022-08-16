Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Marconi Avenue [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 18, 2022) – Monday, police responded to a pedestrian crash on Marconi Avenue that claimed the life of one person. The crash happened on August 15th, at around 9:30 p.m., in the 4100 block, east of Watt Avenue involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to...
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Fox40
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a car on Florin Road near Stockton Boulevard, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the road is blocked at 65th and Florin Road. This is a developing story.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
CBS News
Fire tears through duplex in Rancho Cordova
The fire broke out in one unit of a duplex on Nebula Way in Rancho Cordova overnight Thursday (8/18). All of the residents, and one cat, were able to get out safely. Although only one unit caught fire, all residents in both units were displaced.
Missing Yuba City woman found dead as family questions handling of case
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The bodies of a missing man and woman from Yuba city were found in an embankment near a car Wednesday. However, while the bodies were found, a family is still searching for answers. The bodies were identified as Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala; both...
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup Near Woodland
Accident on Old River Road Caused by Trailer That Broke Free From Semi. A tractor-trailer collision with a pickup truck east of Woodland caused serious damage on August 15. The truck accident happened around 8:42 p.m. along eastbound Old River Road at County Road 117 when the trailer being pulled by the big rig became unattached and crashed into a Chevy Tahoe. The individual who called in the accident reportedly said the trucker got out of their cab and forgot to put it in park.
2 injured in big-rig crash that shut down SB I-680 earlier
(BCN) — Southbound Interstate Highway 680 was closed for several hours Wednesday in the Pacheco area of Contra Costa County because of a crash between a big-rig and four other vehicles, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The collision was reported shortly before 7:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 680 just north of Pacheco Boulevard. Two […]
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
KCRA.com
6 people displaced after mobile home fire near Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A mobile home fire near the Rio Linda area of Sacramento has left six people without a place to live. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Thursday off Palladay Road, just north of Elverta Road. The six people who live inside that home, which includes two adults and four children, were safely evacuated. Officials said one person got hurt but declined medical assistance.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Traffic Collision on South Turnpike Road in Stockton Area
The Stockton Police Department reported a recent fatal crash on South Turnpike Road. The traffic collision occurred along the 3100 block of Turnpike Road near I-5 and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on Turnpike Road in Stockton. Stockton PD reported that two vehicles were involved in a...
