ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Says It's Exporting up to 7,000 T of Grain Per Day

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases Bought at Auction in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Goats#Livestock#Reuters#Chinese#The Australian Embassy#China Customs#Australian#Market Access#Indonesian
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
China
US News and World Report

Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Air Force Secretary: China's Actions Around Taiwan Increase Risk

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Leaders of U.S., UK, France, Germany Discuss Iran Nuclear Issue

(Reuters) - The leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany discussed efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Sunday in a statement largely focused on Ukraine. "In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Floods, Landslides Kill Dozens as Monsoon Rains Lash Northern, Eastern India

LUCKNOW/BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

North Korea Tells South Korean President to 'Shut His Mouth' After Offer of Aid

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. Her comments mark the first time a senior...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Greece's Exit From Enhanced EU Scrutiny Ends 12 Years of Pain - PM

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said. Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy