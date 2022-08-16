Read full article on original website
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). Investors who purchased Sema4 shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/smfr.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MF LFST AMPE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Racism Persists In States With Criminal Penalties For Cannabis Possession
The truth is – racism exists. Some of us don’t want this to be true, some refuse to see it, some don’t care and then there are racists who seem to work to keep it alive. It’s hard to believe that in the 21st century, we, as a population, haven’t spiritually evolved an inch.
G2 Energy Provides Update on Masten Unit Operations
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - August 16th, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned Masten Unit ("Masten"). G2 expects to begin work on several wells in the latter half of August, or early September....
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
Snowflake Remains The Strongest Overall Data Platform, Analyst Says After Call With Expert
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz recently held a conference call with a Senior Director at a large consulting firm specializing in data cloud and database technologies. Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and price target of $200 on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The expert noted that industry practitioners love SNOW for its ease of...
Looking For Ebola Virus Meds? WHO Recommends These Two Antibody Treatments
The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, with new recommendations for using two monoclonal antibodies. Following a systematic review and meta-analysis, WHO recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, Ebanga (Ansuvimab, mAb114) and Inmazeb (REGN-EB3). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Inmazeb became the first treatment...
Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
"Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US)." Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by...
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX becomes publicly listed starting on Aug....
3 Under The Radar Dividend Stocks In Agriculture As $20B From Biden Inflation Bill Flows To Farms
Now that President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the agriculture industry is anticipating roughly $20 billion in subsidies over the span of 10 years to encourage farmers and ranchers into using environmentally friendly practices to reduce carbon emissions. Although inflation remained unchanged for the month of July at...
