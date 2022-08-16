Read full article on original website
Sandra Luther
2d ago
if you love a pet have a pet, you should know how to treat somebody else's pet. it don't take a brainstorm to know how to take care of an animal even in a grooming place. but yeah I guess they do need training. and I don't understand what's wrong with this company, petsmart, Petco I don't care who you get somebody to touch your animal you better see what's going on first. I would do better because I've had a cat, and I've had a dog. let me add it. I'll do better
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
Fox5 KVVU
Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Nevada Legal Services works on growing pro bono programs for low-income residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Legal Services Corporation announced Wednesday that it would be awarding a $377,782 Pro Bono Innovation Fund grant to Nevada Legal Services. Nevada Legal Services is one of 15 legal aid organizations receiving a grant as part of the Legal Services Corporation’s efforts to support the growth of pro bono legal […]
Fox5 KVVU
RTC, CCSD partnership offers Las Vegas students free transportation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. As part of the “RTC Ride-On program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Fox5 KVVU
DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.
jammin1057.com
Free Transportation for Las Vegas Students
A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. With a shortage of school bus drivers this is truly needed. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, As part of the “RTC...
8newsnow.com
CCSD still struggling to fill teacher vacancies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies. Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district...
Fox5 KVVU
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents getting ahead of water conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) sent out cards in the mail, looking for feedback on new proposals. Some of the changes include the district’s tiered water rate structure. Meaning the more you use, the higher your rate would be. Also, the potential of...
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - County officials told FOX5 last school year that they were seeing a rise in campus violence at Clark County School District, and in April, a 16-year-old student was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault of a teacher in her classroom at Eldorado High School.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
Las Vegas teen without health insurance receives complimentary smile
Joselyn Felipe received a 'free' new smile after her family no longer qualified for dental insurance.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas group opens medical clinic to serve Asian, Pacific Islander community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community. HAPI Clinic stands for Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders. The group says 81% of the API community are under or uninsured. Now,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas opens applications for ‘Youth Neighborhood Association’ program grants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas announced it opened up applications for the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. It offers grants of up to $1,250 for youth to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects of their own design. The program requires youth to match the city’s...
news3lv.com
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
