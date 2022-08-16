ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?

After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
SB Nation

Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rival Watch: Impending Man United Signing Unlikely to Feature In Liverpool Clash

Liverpool have had a difficult opening to the season, taking two points from an achievable six and losing a host of players to injuries and suspensions. However, eternal rivals Manchester United arguably currently stand head and shoulders above all else in terms of the shitty starts, sitting rock bottom of the table with two losses after some truly atrocious performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City travel north to St James’s Park to take on Newcastle United in their third Premier League match of the season. Victory for the blues will give them their third straight win, keeping them ahead of Arsenal in second place and Brentford in third. Newcastle will be looking to spoil the City party and gain their second win in three matches. Here, w take a look at Newcastle, the threat they pose and how their season has gone so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search

Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On Dele Alli and his fall from grace

During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United Sign Casemiro

Manchester United has announced that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical. Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at the international level for his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”

This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Further Reading: A Midweek Masterclass Against Blackburn

I’ve had a closer look at some aspects of Wednesday’s win over Blackburn Rovers which interested me the most, namely:. Putting the quality of the performance into historical context using our Player Ratings. Why Reading were very bad against Rotherham United but very good against Blackburn (spoiler: it’s...
SOCCER

