SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Dele latest, Broja & Januzaj updates, Lampard on Onana
“I liked him when he came on. I liked the presence of him. I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders, but there is a reason why we signed him and why we pushed so hard for him and I believe we will see that. “I know...
MLS・
SB Nation
Julian Alvarez: “What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”
Julian Alvarez is relishing his experience at Manchester City. After signing for City in January and joining in July, the Argentine star has had positive cameos in City matches thus far. Speaking to the press, he had a lot to say. Let’s dive in:. On the 93:20 goal. “I...
SB Nation
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
SB Nation
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
Erik Ten Hag Says Glazer Family And Man United Fans Want The Same Thing As He Calls For Unity
United manager Ten Hag is convinced that the club's owners share the fans' desire for on-field success.
SB Nation
A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?
After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How can Dan Neil use his red card to become a better all-round player?
I am not sure that it was ‘rash’ from Neil. I wholly disagree that it was down to a lack of maturity, and I don’t think his boss needs to get hold of him about it, either. It was a poor attempt at controlling the ball, and...
SB Nation
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Line-Up | Two Changes for the Blues?
Two games, zero points. But not the worst performances. Everton need to get off the mark though and nothing less than three points against a newly-promoted, new-look Nottingham Forest will be considered acceptable. So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. There’s not...
SB Nation
Nothing new on the Wesley Fofana front, claims Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers continues to insist that Wesley Fofana is not for sale and will be their player still when the transfer window slams shut in two weeks. One of course would except Rodgers to confidently stick to that position, but if we are to take him...
SB Nation
Rival Watch: Impending Man United Signing Unlikely to Feature In Liverpool Clash
Liverpool have had a difficult opening to the season, taking two points from an achievable six and losing a host of players to injuries and suspensions. However, eternal rivals Manchester United arguably currently stand head and shoulders above all else in terms of the shitty starts, sitting rock bottom of the table with two losses after some truly atrocious performances.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s August Preview (Part Two): What can The Lads look forward to in the next few weeks?
August doesn’t get any easier for the Lads, with a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday. Stoke have started the new season in as average a vein of form as they finished the last, picking up four points from their first four league games. One to watch: Jacob Brown. My...
SB Nation
Newcastle United v Manchester City - The Opposition
Manchester City travel north to St James’s Park to take on Newcastle United in their third Premier League match of the season. Victory for the blues will give them their third straight win, keeping them ahead of Arsenal in second place and Brentford in third. Newcastle will be looking to spoil the City party and gain their second win in three matches. Here, w take a look at Newcastle, the threat they pose and how their season has gone so far.
SB Nation
Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search
Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
SB Nation
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana and his ‘mindset’ to be left out of Leicester City squad this weekend — reports
Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner. As a result of our relentless approach, it seems...
SB Nation
Manchester United Sign Casemiro
Manchester United has announced that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical. Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at the international level for his...
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”
This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
SB Nation
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
SB Nation
Further Reading: A Midweek Masterclass Against Blackburn
I’ve had a closer look at some aspects of Wednesday’s win over Blackburn Rovers which interested me the most, namely:. Putting the quality of the performance into historical context using our Player Ratings. Why Reading were very bad against Rotherham United but very good against Blackburn (spoiler: it’s...
SB Nation
On this day (18 August 2009) Future England skipper makes first league start for the lads
After an impressive 2-0 win over Bolton got his Sunderland career off to a good start, Steve Bruce sprang a selection surprise before his team took on Chelsea by handing 19 year old Jordan Henderson his first league start for the club. Henderson had made his Premier League debut the...
