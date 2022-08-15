Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
BBC
Newcastle v Man City: Team news
Newcastle United expect winger Ryan Fraser to be available after recovering from the back spasm that caused him to miss out against Brighton. Matt Targett could return from a dead leg, although Dan Burn is ready to deputise at left-back again. Manchester City's latest signing, full-back Sergio Gomez, has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
VAR: Mike Dean admits error in allowing Cristian Romero hair-pull to go during Chelsea-Spurs game
Mike Dean has admitted an error in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Dean, the video assistant referee, allowed the incident to...
Comments / 0