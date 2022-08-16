ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

2022 high school girls cross country preview

 3 days ago
(Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series previewing area high school fall sports. Only information from coaches who returned questionnaires are included.)

SANDY VALLEY

Head coach: Greg Howard.

Last year’s record/finish: Regional qualifiers, Inter-Valley Conference champions.

Returning letterwinners: Deana Peterson, Sr.; Krista Glaser, Sr.; Kaydence Hoover, Jr.; Kalia Sarver, Jr.; Casey Russell, Soph.; Peyton Nicholson, Soph.; McKenna Burk, Soph.

Top newcomers: Evelyn Pfeffer, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “The girls team returns seven letter winners from last season’s IVC championship/regional qualifying team,” said Howard. “This year we are also adding some promising young runners that should contribute right away. The girls team will build on the success of being regional qualifiers last season. Our team's depth is going to be our strength and if we stay healthy, I think there are things this team can do that hasn’t been done since 2009. For both teams It is our goal to get better throughout the season and be ready to run fast and compete at the end of the season. Both teams are full of hard workers and excited to see the results this season with them.”

NEW PHILADELPHIA

Head coach: Gwen Faller, 11th year.

Last season's record/finish: East Central Ohio League 2nd Place, Ohio Valley Athletic Conference 4th Place, Tuscarawas Country Meet 5th Place.

Returning letterwinners: Cambri Mushrush, Sr.; Samantha Courtney, Sr.; Megan Richwine, Jr.; Isabel Pokladnik, Jr.; Brianna Richardson, Soph.; Maddie Beck, Soph.

Top newcomers: Kim Nguyen, Jr.; Katlyn Doughty, Fr.

Coach's comments: “The girls are excited to be exploring new races and competitions this season as we find our footing in the OCC,” said Faller. “We are also looking forward to competing back with the Northeast District when tournaments begin.”

DOVER

Head coach: Brendan McKee, 2nd year.

Last season's record/finish: 2nd at the All-County Meet, 10th at the OVAC and 4th at the ECOL.

Returning letterwinners: Emily Daniel, Soph.; Anna Reinkine, Soph.; Natalie Couts, Jr.; Teagan Dugger, Jr.; Holly Perkowski, Sr.

Top newcomers: Sydney Stevenson, Soph.; Addie Hindman, Fr.

Coach's comments: “Our girls team returns a young core group from last year,” said McKee. “With additions like Sydeny Stevenson, a Division I regional qualifier in the 800, look for our pack to become even stronger. The upperclassmen, Perkowski, Dugger, and Couts, will challenge and lead our young team to success every Saturday this season.”

TUSKY VALLEY

Coach: Sandy DeBos, 27th year.

Last season's record/finish: Regional qualifier.

Returning letterwinners: Sally Ray Jr.; Ella McElwee, Jr.; Emma Benner, Sr.; Samantha Bosler, Soph.; Olivia Hursey, Soph.

Top newcomers: Trista Leiser, Fr.; Sami Ward, Fr.; Katie Armstrong, Fr.; Maleah Dillon, Fr.; Kyla Woloch, Fr.; Shelby Levengood, Fr.; Jenna Ramser, Fr.; Leah Bourquin, Soph.; Cara Pipitone, Sr.; Kadence Stutz, Sr.

Coach's comments: “We have graduated the last of our state qualifiers so are starting a rebuilding phase,” said DeBos. “We have some experience and a talented group of newcomers. I am excited to see what this team can do! They have the potential if they put in the work.”

GARAWAY

Head coach: Lucas Immel, 6th year.

Returning letterwinners: Jessie Johnson, Sr.; Emily Rider, Jr.; Meghan Schwartz, Jr.; Mya Wengerd, Soph.

Top newcomers: Kenadi Yoder, Sr.; Tori Beachy, Jr.; Adrienne Stump, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “Our team this year has a nice mix of experienced runners and new ones,” said Immel. “We will look to work together from the start and focus on gradually improving throughout the season. Although we lost some valuable seniors last season, this new group is ready to step up to take their place.”

INDIAN VALLEY

Head coach: Bill Palma, 3rd year.

Last season's record/finish: 5th at IVC, 7th at Districts, 17th at Regionals

Returning letterwinners: Rylee Raymond, Sr.; Alisha Shaw, Sr.; Chloe Erb, Sr.; Hannah Johnson, Sr.; Gia Miller, Sr.; Rylie Landis, Jr.; Gracie Haney, Jr.; Olivia Smith, Jr.; Brooklyn Myers, Soph.; Ryah Stratton, Soph.

Top newcomers: Raigan Paskowski, Lilly Cecil, Loretta Johnson, Haylie Menefee

Coach's comments: “A strong senior class will lead the Lady Braves this year,” said Palma. “That group features five runners who have qualified for regionals in the past. The Lady Braves look to be very competitive in the area and hope to advance to Regionals for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons.”

CLAYMONT

Head coach: Adam Rogers, 6th year.

Returning letterwinners: Natalie Kinsey, Sr.; Taylor Flaherty, Sr.; Taylor McKain, Soph.; Jerzee Parker, Soph.

Top newcomers: Ailey Wood, Jr.; Grace McPherson, Fr.; Lilly Dallas, Fr.; Julie Guzman, Fr.; Nicole Swift, Fr.; Aeris Sigler, Fr.; Audrey Parrish., Fr.

Coach’s comments: “Our girls' team is definitely experiencing a rebuilding phase, with only two seniors and five freshmen coming up,” said Rogers. “We’ll be a young team this year, but what we lack in numbers and experience, we make up for with heart and work ethic. Our focus this summer has been learning the sport, staying healthy, and smart conditioning and strength training to help the girls have not only a strong start but an even stronger finish this season.”

MALVERN

Head coach: Jeremy Maher, 5th year.

Returning letterwinners: Emily Nevi, Sr.; Ashleigh Piatt, Jr.; Rayne Theiss, Soph.; Alexis Felter, Soph.

Top newcomers: McKenna DeLong, Fr.

Coach’s comments: “Although we have less runners this year and limited senior experience, we are excited to see what the girls can do individually and as a team,” said Maher. “We are hopeful that they can continue to improve their times and gel as a team. With three out of the five being underclassman, we hope that both Emily and Ashleigh can lead the way for us. Coming off a successful track season in 2022, we look to see Rayne make improvements this year during the cross country season.

RIVER VIEW

Head coach: Megan Philabaum, 2nd year.

Returning letterwinners: Leah Allen, Jr.; Cortney Bookless, Jr.; Kirsten Courtright , Jr.; Kylie Roderick, Soph.; Ashlyn Tumblin, Soph.; Taryn Tumblin, Soph.

Coach’s comments: “The girls team strives for unity,” said Philabaum. “They know that they can get the job done. Each girl has room to grow. Just like the boys team, the girls are a young team. The leadership remains strong for these girls, but overall, the girls need to step up and show their leadership. They are going into this season with a point to prove and that point being they can get the job done.”

STRASBURG

Head coach: Ron Hurst, 10th year.

Returning letterwinners: Amelia Spidell, Jr.; Lilly Myers, Sr.; Rylee Becker, Soph.

Top newcomers: Freshmen Kylie McKenzie, Olivia Spidell, Sofia Secrest.

Coach’s comments: “We have a young team this year,” said Hurst. “The kids are working hard to improve.”

#Linus School Sports#High School Girls#Highschoolsports#Inter Valley Conference#Ivc#Samantha Court
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
Farm and Dairy

6.735 Acres, 3 bedroom farmhouse, and misc.

Partially Wooded | Chippewa Twp. | Wayne Co. Chippewa LSD | Onsite auction. Online bidding available for the tractor, boat, and other highlight items. From OH-21 and Eastern Rd just south of 585: Head east on Eastern Rd and take an immediate right onto Oak Grove Dr., 0.8 miles to location on left. Signs posted.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
