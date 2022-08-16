ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Candidate For Guinness World Records, Nur Sultan Grand Mosque is Open to Visitors!

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJQI7_0hIiTUIP00

The mosque, built on the initiative and under the special supervision of Nursultan Nazarbayev, is expected to become one of the new symbols and main attractions of Nur Sultan. The mosque, which is of great importance in showing the unity and friendship of the 130 ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan, promises a magnificent experience with its high viewing terrace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005254/en/

A Candidate For Guinness World Records, Nur Sultan Grand Mosque is Open to Visitors! (Photo: Business Wire)

Nazarbayev, who examined the architecture of many worship places during his trips abroad and laid the foundation for the construction the day before he left his Presidency, also participated in designing the mosque. The design is therefore derived from the collective experience of the Muslim world.

Natural materials such as natural stone, marble, gold leaf, special crystal, stained glass, tile, and glass mosaic were used in the project. Chairman of the main contractor Sembol Construction & Rixos Hotels, Fettah Tamince had carefully studied together with experts from Turkey, Arab countries, Italy, Germany, and other parts of the world for this mosque combining the spaciousness of blue domes with magnificent architecture.

One of the biggest of its kind

Nur Sultan Grand Mosque, which can be seen from many parts of the city, is nominated for Guinness World Records. The mosque, which carries a depiction and symbolic meaning at every point of its design, holds a world record for the size of the main chandelier in the Haram section. The Qibla Wall claims to be the largest of its kind with the number of crystals used and its total size.

Nur Sultan Grand Mosque, which has one of the largest temple doors in the world, also includes the world’s largest mosque courtyard built in geographies where the winter climate prevails. The 70-meter-diameter carpet is among the candidates for the world record.

The new mosque is magnificent in all respects, with its complex geometric forms and unlimited hospitality. This unique structure, also of great importance for the Kazakhstan tourism industry, stands out with its ability to host up to 30,000 visitors simultaneously.

You can watch the videos of the mosque from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SDXPLQau58

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005254/en/

CONTACT: Sembol Construction

Murat Ertaş

Regional Technical Director

+7 701 989 1035

KEYWORD: TURKEY KAZAKHSTAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ASIA PACIFIC MIDDLE EAST EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE CONSUMER RELIGION CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS

SOURCE: Sembol Construction

PUB: 08/16/2022 02:00 AM/DISC: 08/16/2022 02:02 AM

Comments / 7

Related
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nursultan Nazarbayev
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#World Record#Nur Sultan Grand Mosque#Muslim#Arab
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy