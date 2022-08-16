ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Luft leads Newark Catholic boys golf to LCL win

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Brian Luft fired a 74 on Monday at Moundbuilders Country Club to lead the Newark Catholic boys golf team to the victory in the second Licking County League tournament of the season.

Luft shared medalist honors with Heath's David Link. The Green Wave shot 316 with Max Vanoy's 80, Bobby Kiefer's 80 and Brogan Sullivan's 82 supporting Luft in the scoring.

Link helped the Bulldogs take runner-up. Supporting him were Hunter Byers' 78, Riley Baum's 84 and Ben Ridgeway's 86 to total 322. Johnstown followed in third at 328 and Granville fourth at 331.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JfEG_0hIiTSWx00

Granville's Carter Budreau shot 75 to take third in the individual standings, and Johnstown's Clay Bruning matched Byers' 78. Granville's Sam Pfau added an 80, Watkins Memorial's Skyler Graham and Johnstown's Chase Boroff 82 apiece, Johnstown's Evan Harper 83, Watkins' Chase Kellett 84, Watkins' Maddox Tanzillo. Licking Heights' Cody Czuckowitz, NC's Nathan Riggleman and Johnstown's Braeden Archibald and Max Groves 85 each and Licking Valley's Trevor Tucker and Utica's Ben Rodichok 86 apiece.

Bolte goes low

Mitch Bolte shot even-par 35 at EagleSticks, taking medalist honors in Newark's loss to Maysville, 160-175.

GIRLS GOLF

Lakewood shoots 319

Lexi French fired a 75 at the Airport Golf Course, leading Lakewood to an impressive score of 319 during the Granville Invitational.

Avery Thompson was right behind at 76, and Abby Colley added an 83 and Savannah Zwayer 85 for the Lancers, who took runner-up.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Luft leads Newark Catholic boys golf to LCL win

