Licking County, OH

LCF Donor Brings the World to Licking County through Educators

By Licking County Foundation
 3 days ago

When Elizabeth Randolph “Tibbie” Leslie created a fund at the Licking County Foundation through her will, it was her way of sharing with today’s teachers the learning experience of a lifetime. With travel restrictions being lifted again, the Licking County Foundation will be able to honor her wishes to support travel abroad for area educators, so that they can bring back what they learn to the classroom.

Born in Zanesville and raised in Newark, Ohio, Tibbie graduated from Newark High School in 1950 and then Miami University in 1954. She taught physical education at Withrow High School in Cincinnati for 30 years and was also a swimming instructor. She returned to Newark each summer to visit family before leaving for a trip abroad. She traveled extensively with fellow educators: Europe, South America, Japan, Africa, Russia, three trips to China, and many other exotic places. Her learning experiences on these trips were so meaningful that she decided to help other teachers travel.

Educators supported by Tibbie Leslie grants open windows on the world for their students. Since 1999, grants totaling more than $200,000 from the Tibbie Leslie Fund have offered more than 100 local educators the opportunity to expand their horizons – and those of their students – through international travel. Funded 2022 proposals include a visit to Australia to study how animals like squids use their chemical senses; an international conference in Cape Town, South Africa addressing COVID-19’s impact on lab training for chemistry students; and how Iceland’s dramatic geography, climate, and habitat influence the country’s art, clothing, and music.

Tibbie Leslie had a vision – and thanks to her generosity, Licking County Foundation is able to make that vision a reality. If you would like to learn more about how LCF can help bring to life your dream of helping others in Licking County, contact Connie Hawk or Jennie Dawes at (740) 349-3863.

