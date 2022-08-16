Farmer quickly cultivating relationships at Bowie

Hugh Farmer’s arrival as Bowie’s new football coach has given the Montague County town an energy boost.

That’s often the case when a program appoints a new leader. Change usually is a good thing.

Farmer enjoyed his time at Seymour and made countless relationships during his successful eight-year tenure. He wouldn’t trade any of those memories.

But he’s also enjoyed the process of starting fresh and taking on a new challenge. And after winning only six games in three years, turning the Jackrabbits into a playoff contender will certainly be a challenge.

“It’s been really good for my growth,” Farmer said after the first week of August practices. “You need to bring the energy, especially coming into a new system. I’ve been with these guys since last March, and it’s been really good.”

Farmer said the biggest challenge when coming to a new place is learning the people, but that the community made that process easier by jumping on board with his arrival. Farmer lived in a small camper trailer for two months in the spring so he could be around his student-athletes more.

Bowie has a history of not always getting all the best athletes out for football. That can happen when your basketball program has won six state championships, the last of which came in 2018.

But Farmer talked some new faces into coming out this fall, including senior quarterback Brody Armstrong, who played center field on the Jackrabbits’ regional finalist baseball team.

Two of Armstrong’s top targets also are new as senior AJ Whatley and 6-foot-3 junior Tucker Jones have decided to make football a priority.

“I went and watched them play baseball, run at track meets and showed them that I cared,” Farmer said. “I think that goes a long way. Little by little, kids would come up to me and said they were going to play.”

Bowie’s increased numbers – 30 on varsity and 70 in the entire program – should make a difference, but the Jackrabbits will also benefit from a change of district scenery.

No longer is state title contender Brock plus powerhouses Pilot Point and Whitesboro in a district. While Jim Ned, Iowa Park and Breckenridge are established programs, going from an eight-team district to six schools will also be helpful as Bowie tries to end a playoff drought that dates back to 2017.

“It’s a breath of fresh air and something different for the kids,” Farmer said. “We don’t know the teams we’re playing very well so we’re not going to be beat when we get off the bus. I think their mindset is going to be completely different.”

While growing pains like learning a new offensive system often accompanies change, Farmer believes Bowie could be a real sleeper in 2022 and sneak up on people.

“I’m excited, the kids are excited,” he said. “It’s fun to start something new. What’s neat about this community is they do care. They want their football team to be good and there’s tons of support. Hopefully we’ll give them something to cheer about.”

OFFENSE

The Jackrabbits have their leading rusher from a year ago returning in Matthew McCarty, who gained 500 yards and scored six touchdowns.

“He’s a really good running back, and we have a sophomore named Justin Clark who can step in when Matt gets tired,” Farmer said. “We’re going to do the same things we’ve always done. We’ll throw the ball, and when they let us run it, we’ll run it.”

In addition to Whatley and Jones being potential targets, Armstrong will have Kynan Demoss as a slot receiver and Jax Johnston to throw the ball to.

DEFENSE

After allowing only 20 total points in wins against Nocona and Bridgeport, Bowie surrendered an average of 51.3 points during an eight-game losing streak to end 2021.

Farmer thinks the strength of this year’s 3-3 odd stack will be up front where juniors Colby Price (6-3, 250), Sterling Harrington (6-4, 297) and Cooper Hammer (5-11, 220) should be able to move blockers. That trio will be a crucial part of the offensive line, too.

Demoss, Clark, Hunter Taylor and Seth Mann are expected to make an impact at linebacker, while Whatley, Jones and McCarty will play in the secondary.

EXTRA POINT

Bowie owned a 2-18 district record over the past three seasons. The Jackrabbits’ average margin of defeat in those 18 losses was 41.7 points with the closest setback being a 31-20 decision against Paradise last year.

Bowie Jackrabbits

Head Coach: Hugh Farmer (first year)

Last year’s record: 2-8

Returning starters: 5 offense/4 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/Odd Stack

Last playoff appearance: 2017 (Lost to Jim Ned in bi-district)

Last district title: 2011

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Graham 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Bridgeport 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Henrietta 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Burkburnett 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Childress (H) 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Jim Ned* 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Iowa Park* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Clyde* 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Breckenridge* 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Vernon* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: OL/DL Colby Price (Jr.) – The younger brother of Baylor freshman Coleton Price, he’ll look to replace his sibling as the Jackrabbits’ top lineman.

GAME TO WATCH: Sept. 16 vs. Burkburnett – After opening on the road the first three weeks, Hugh Farmer makes his home debut against the improved Bulldogs.