redoakexpress.com
Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards presented to 40 Farm Families at the Iowa State Fair
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 40 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.
redoakexpress.com
Liljedahl recognized as Iowan of the Day
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have announced the Iowan of the Day for Aug. 20 is Jeannine Liljedahl of Essex. Liljedahl is one of 10 Iowans to be selected for the honor for 2022 and is the only person from Southwest Iowa to be nominated for the honor this year. In her free time, Liljedahl serves as a volunteer for the Shenandoah Food Pantry. In 2014, she was the winner of the AARP Iowa Andrus Award for Community Service.
