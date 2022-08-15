The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have announced the Iowan of the Day for Aug. 20 is Jeannine Liljedahl of Essex. Liljedahl is one of 10 Iowans to be selected for the honor for 2022 and is the only person from Southwest Iowa to be nominated for the honor this year. In her free time, Liljedahl serves as a volunteer for the Shenandoah Food Pantry. In 2014, she was the winner of the AARP Iowa Andrus Award for Community Service.

ESSEX, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO