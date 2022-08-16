Jim Ned is unanimous pick to win District 3-3A DI

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISON I POLL

There were nine ballots cast by TRN Sports writers, local TV sports anchors, writers from other publications who cover teams in the district and district coaches. Scoring was done in a 10-8-6-4-2-1 format. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Jim Ned 90 (9)

Jim Ned is just two years removed from winning a state championship and has a 26-2 record over the past two seasons. Even with two teams dropping from the Class 4A ranks to form this district, the Indians are a unanimous favorite to win it.

Jim Ned is not expected to be as strong as it was the past two seasons due to several key losses, but no one expects the drop off to be that significant. This team is a factor in the region, returning 14 lettermen.

2. Iowa Park 70

The Hawks were a near unanimous choice to finish second in the district, picking up one third place vote. Iowa Park should have the most depth of any team in the district, returning 22 lettermen that doesn’t include an influx of junior varsity reinforcements.

The Hawks were an established regional contender in Class 4A Division II, although it stands to reason they’re entering a tougher region at the 3A Division I level.

Still, this is a team that has qualified for the postseason in eight straight seasons and hasn’t finished with a record below .500 since 2013. Don’t expect either of those streaks to end.

3. Breckenridge 52

Breckenridge was a popular dark horse choice for the district, earning six third-place votes and one second place. All nine ballots put the Bucks in the postseason after they ended a three-year playoff drought last season.

Breckenridge returns 18 lettermen, including 11 all-district performers, from a 4-7 team. The Bucks can’t be taken lightly by Jim Ned or Iowa Park.

4. Vernon 30

The Lions have not missed the postseason in back-to-back seasons since a three-year dry spell from 2009 to 2011. This panel believes they’ll avoid breaking that streak in 2022 after missing the playoffs last year.

The second season under coach Kevin Sherrill looks more promising than the first, as it should. The slot-T offense offers a unique scheme that will result in special preparation by opposing defenses.

The Lions have won just four games in the past three seasons. They could match that total in 2022. Two pollsters projected Vernon to finish third in the district. Three others had the Lions fourth, but two picked them to finish last.

5. Clyde 21

Nobody returns more lettermen than Clyde this season with 30 players with varsity experience on the roster, including nine starters on each side of the ball.

That was enough for two voters to project the Bulldogs in the playoffs, but the general consensus was a fifth-place finish.

6. Bowie 16

This panel sees Hugh Farmer’s first season at Bowie being a massive work in progress, with six of the nine voters picking the Rabbits to being the district cellar.

But two also showed enough faith in the Farmer factor to project the Rabbits fourth and in the postseason.

Farmer has already improved participation in the program, and he’s been a proven winner.

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I BREAKDOWN

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

CJ Miser, RB/LB, Iowa Park – Miser is being asked to step into a bigger role on offense next season, taking more handoffs to replace the lost production by the graduated Jaydon Southard. He's profiled as one of the Hawks' most important defenders for the past two seasons. This is Miser’s third year on varsity, so a bigger role isn’t too much to ask of this senior.

Gage Stanaland, OL/DL, Jim Ned – At 6-5, 260, Stanaland is a monster at the Class 3A level. No one stands out more on the field every time he steps onto it. And he does more than just pass the eye test.

Matthew McCarty, RB/DB, Bowie – Injury cut McCarty’s season short last year, but he was actually the Wichita Falls area’s leading rusher after three weeks with 500 yards and six TDs.

Anson Rodgers, RB/DB, Breckenridge – Rodgers is a threat running or catching the ball, totaling 908 yards and nine TDs as a junior. He’s Breckenridge’s biggest home run threat. He also blocked five field goals last season.

Kale Sherrill, QB, Vernon – Sherrill is the son of Vernon head coach, Kevin Sherrill, and started at quarterback last season. He orchestrated the Lions’ slot-T offense and is the top returning rusher with 536 yards and 10 TDs.

FIVE VITAL GAMES

Breckenridge at Iowa Park (Oct. 7) – Breckenridge could go from district dark horse to title contender by beating Iowa Park. The Bucks have the experience to challenge the Hawks and Jim Ned.

Jim Ned at Breckenridge (Oct. 21) – See above. If the Bucks want to make noise in this district, they will have the chance early.

Vernon at Iowa Park (Oct. 21) – Both teams just dropped from Class 4A but get to keep their district rivalry going in 3A. The Hawks have won seven straight in this series.

Bowie at Vernon (Nov. 4) – These two programs have played 23 times in their history, primarily as district foes, but not since 2011 when Bowie won 21-0. It was only the third ever win for the Rabbits over the Lions. This matchup could be for a playoff spot.Jim Ned at Iowa Park (Nov. 4) – Most see this as the district title game, and it may not be a de facto situation, considering it will be played in the final week of the regular season. That’s good scheduling.