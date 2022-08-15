Read full article on original website
cityblm.org
Washington Street, Warner to Mercer Closed Effective August 19, 2022, at 7:00 A.M.
BLOOMINGTON, IL – Beginning Friday at 7:00 a.m., the right turn lane for Eastbound traffic on Washington Street, from Warner to Mercer, will be closed to turning traffic due to sanitary sewer work. This section of Washington Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed. For more...
25newsnow.com
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large manure spill closes 11th between Chestnut and Myrtle in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Poop happens, and on Friday, it shut down parts of a road in Canton. According to officers with the City of Canton Police Department, a large shipment of manure hauled by a farmer took a spill on N. 11th Avenue between E. Chestnut and E. Myrtle Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic
UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
Central Illinois Proud
Construction begins on new Victory Church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
25newsnow.com
PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30
(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is reporting that a body was found at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday afternoon. According to Harwood, the body was found in the cab of a U-Haul truck in the Kohl’s parking lot. The man’s identity is unknown...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
1470 WMBD
Crews battle fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home suffered roughly $50,000 dollars in damages due to an early morning fire Friday. Just before 2 a.m., crews were called to the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street, finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and a second-story window of the home.
Street signs stolen in Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
hoiabc.com
Owner health issues necessitate selling of Kickapoo Creek Winery location
EDWARDS (25 News Now) - Declining health of the current owner of Kickapoo Creek Winery is the reason why it’s for sale. Owner Dr. David E. Conner turns 81 this November and his older brother Gerald says his health is somewhere “between bad and terrible.”. The winery -...
hoiabc.com
Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
1470 WMBD
Commercial building fire in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews responded to a fire in a South Peoria neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said fire companies were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Ligonier and Washington for a fire in a commercial building. Sollberger said crews found smoke on the...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
wmay.com
No Injuries Reported In Springfield House Fire
Everyone’s OK following a house fire in Springfield early Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home on North 16th Street shortly after 6:30am and found heavy fire on a side porch on the exterior of the home. The flames had extended into a bathroom inside the residence. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. All occupants of the home got out safely. A female resident was treated on scene for some breathing difficulties, but was not transported to the hospital.
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
