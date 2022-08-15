ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

25newsnow.com

U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Bloomington, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Washington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
State
Washington State
Central Illinois Proud

Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic

UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled

The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Construction begins on new Victory Church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home. Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
EDWARDS, IL
#Washington Street#Public Works Department#Urban Construction#Custom Air Company
25newsnow.com

PCs for People distribution event set for Aug. 30

(25 News Now) - A PCs for People distribution drive is coming to McLean County. The Regional Office of Education #17 says the PCs for People organization will distribute devices on Tuesday, August 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Front Street Concourse entrance of the Grossinger Motors Arena. PCs for...
Central Illinois Proud

Body found in U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is reporting that a body was found at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday afternoon. According to Harwood, the body was found in the cab of a U-Haul truck in the Kohl’s parking lot. The man’s identity is unknown...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews battle fire overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home suffered roughly $50,000 dollars in damages due to an early morning fire Friday. Just before 2 a.m., crews were called to the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street, finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and a second-story window of the home.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Street signs stolen in Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
hoiabc.com

Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
CANTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Commercial building fire in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Crews responded to a fire in a South Peoria neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said fire companies were called around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to an area near Ligonier and Washington for a fire in a commercial building. Sollberger said crews found smoke on the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating potential shoot-out

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

No Injuries Reported In Springfield House Fire

Everyone’s OK following a house fire in Springfield early Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home on North 16th Street shortly after 6:30am and found heavy fire on a side porch on the exterior of the home. The flames had extended into a bathroom inside the residence. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames. All occupants of the home got out safely. A female resident was treated on scene for some breathing difficulties, but was not transported to the hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
DECATUR, IL

