Read full article on original website
Related
The staff who create a royally happy household! As Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare for life without their live-in nanny FEMAIL reveals the carers who have helped to raise royals
Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently preparing to lose a mainstay of their family life when they move to Windsor in coming weeks - their nanny Maria Borrallo. The Cambridge family are set to make a move to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage later this summer, it has been reported.
U.K.・
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
RELATED PEOPLE
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Olive Green Nail Color Is a Dirty Martini in Polish Form
Selena Gomez is slowly becoming the nail influencer we didn’t know we needed. As crisp air is on the horizon, Gomez’s latest polish update proves that you must be seen in green. Tom Bachik, Gomez’s resident manicurist, recently took to Instagram to show off her beautiful olive green...
Emma Watson Gives Her Beloved Pixie Cut a 2022 Refresh
Emma Watson is back on the scene with a new partnership — and hairstyle. Announced as the face of Prada Beauty's new refillable fragrance, the "Little Women" actor unveiled a fresh pixie cut in a photo from the upcoming campaign. Though reminiscent of her famous short style from 2010, her current pixie is a modernized iteration, with super-short micro bangs and tousled layers. In the campaign image for the perfume, which launches on Aug. 22, Watson also posed with feathery, brushed-up eyebrows and a sultry, siren-eyes look.
homedit.com
Modern Gray Kitchen Cabinets Redefine Brutalist Cool
Modern gray kitchen cabinets will surprise you ways you never thought possible. The cabinet color will take your kitchen decor to the next level. Gray is for minimalist interiors. Gray is the flagship color of brutalism. Some feel the color is monotonous, and let’s face it, it is. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JLo Just Proved That This Lounge Look Will Always Be On Trend
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon for decades, known for glam looks and head-turning costumes during her on-stage performances. Lately, the newlywed has been on the cozier side of the game. The stunning star was spotted wearing a super comfy tie-dye lounge set, and we just had to know more.
mansionglobal.com
An Elizabethan-Era Stone Manor in the English Countryside
Location: Fivehead, Somerset, U.K. Price: £5 million (US$6 million) This Elizabethan-era stone house in Somerset has stylish living spaces that blend with its ornate and well-preserved historic details. It has a deep open front porch, more than 7 acres of grounds, a tennis court, a gym and a separate cottage with 1400s origins.
Vogue
“What I’m Talking About Here Is Reinvention”: How I Changed My Entire Life At 40
On the morning of my 40th birthday, a farmer took the unnamed track that leads to our house, drew up outside and deposited 15 hay bales at our front door. My two-year-old son was in raptures: for him, a glimpse of a tractor, or any associated agricultural vehicle, is akin to a sighting of the Turin shroud. My husband, in his dressing gown, explained to the farmer that the bales were not to feed horses (we have none) but for people to sit on during LauraFest, the mini music festival we were throwing for my birthday.
ABC News
Halle Berry rings in 56th birthday with gorgeous gray curls
Halle Berry is known for many things -- but especially her dynamic array of hair looks. The actress recently celebrated her 56th birthday by posting a photo of herself wearing small hoop earrings, a black lace top and a head full of gorgeous gray curls. She captioned the alluring image,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vogue
Back In Bloom: The Rebirth Of The Indomitable Linda Evangelista
Late in the afternoon on a Wednesday, Linda Evangelista is in a windowless, air-conditioned-to-the-hilt studio in New York’s Meatpacking District wearing a floor-length, silver trench coat by Gucci. A chaotic nexus of crew, hangers-on and assistants politely buzz around her – not too close, but close enough to complete the various tasks at hand. Statuesque, she glides in full fashion and make-up, from wardrobe to set, passing me en route for a brisk introduction. “Oh, hi. I’m sorry, my nails are wet,” she says, by way of explaining why she doesn’t stop. Is there a more supermodel “hello” than that?
bravotv.com
Get a New Look Inside Naomie Olindo’s Gorgeous and Bright White Home
The Southern Charm cast member’s Charleston home was the perfect combination of chic and cozy. In 2019, Naomie Olindo declared, “I love a calm, neutral bedroom,” and as the video above proves, she felt the same way about the rest of her home as well. The video...
Betsey Johnson Celebrates Her 80th Birthday with ’80s and ’90s-Inspired Capsule Collection
Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday in style — and wants everyone to join the party, releasing a commemorative collection for the occasion. Johnson has just launched her 80th Birthday Collection, a curated $38-$118 selection of her brand’s staple styles over the years. Modeled after her first line in 1978 — intended to be mixed and matched in any woman’s wardrobe — the collection features cotton-spandex long-sleeved and strapless slip dresses, a corseted dress and long-sleeved top, leggings, crop top and a snap-front miniskirt. With inspiration from Johnson’s personal style, the lineup also features a tutu — a hallmark of...
Vogue
Bella’s Fallen For The Season’s Chicest Tote
Bella Hadid typically sets her sights on vintage accessories – see her prized limited-edition Louis Vuitton X Richard Prince top-handle and Prada Militare Tessuto Active Nylon shoulder bag – but this season, she’s invested in some of the new – and fast becoming cult – styles on the block.
Madonna Kicks Up Her Bejeweled Heels at Son Rocco’s Birthday Party in Retro-Inspired Floral Dress in Italy
Madonna lives to never disappoint. That’s why she delivered a head-turning look at a party for her son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday in Scilly, Italy. In a multi-photo carousel shared to Instagram on Monday, Madonna is seen next to her son from her previous marriage to director Guy Ritchie, first toasting with a glass of champagne and later presenting him with a cake designed like a vintage bag. For the celebration, the family jetted off to Europe for a lavish Italian dinner; It was only fitting Madonna would pick an Italian designer to dress her for the occasion. The caption in...
10 best floor lamps for illuminating your space in style
Multiple light sources can create a homely atmosphere that you just can’t achieve with only overhead lighting. But where a table lamp can be easy to place – sideboard, piano, console table – a standalone floor lamp demands its own space.The trick is to find the perfect position for your lamp that doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic but that doesn’t see it cramped into a corner, either. Ideally, you want the whole floor lamp on show, from shade to base, so do measure up before you commit.A traditional standard lamp offers a single light source and, depending on the...
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
Fields of light: an arty Somerset glampsite with glowing gardens and a space pod
Thousands of tiny spheres of light are swaying in a midsummer night’s breeze. They resemble flowers: bright little bulbs on slender stems. Some change colour in waves, from soft pink to rich purple to deep blue. Others are fixed, grouped together in a fiery red sea or a shimmering emerald pool.
Comments / 1