School of Music Welcomes Jessica Petrasek as the Artist Affiliate for Flute

The Georgia State University School of Music is proud to announce the appointment of Jessica Petrasek as the new artist affiliate for flute. Jessica is an Atlanta-based flutist who performs and teaches all over the country. A passionate educator, she has taught both in music institutions and at home for 15 years. She has maintained an active private teaching studio in Atlanta for the past 5 years.
