Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The French Fire in Wofford Heights burned over 26,000 acres in August 2021, but the work continued long after that. "These sort of incidents have a long shelf life of things that are continually being worked on long after the smoke has dissipated and the fire's out, there's still a tremendous amount of work, clerical work that all has to be done to make sure that we're being responsible." Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department, said.

