KC Fire still waiting for reimbursement from state of emerg. funds, 1 yr after French Fire
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The French Fire in Wofford Heights burned over 26,000 acres in August 2021, but the work continued long after that. "These sort of incidents have a long shelf life of things that are continually being worked on long after the smoke has dissipated and the fire's out, there's still a tremendous amount of work, clerical work that all has to be done to make sure that we're being responsible." Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department, said.
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Power outage affecting over 2,200 in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:14 p.m.) Power has been restored to most PG&E customers, according to PG&E. --- PG&E reports that 2,269 customers are without power in central and south Bakersfield. Power went out around 2:50 p.m. according to PG&E's outage map. The areas of between Highway 58...
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Human remains found between Mojave and Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Decomposed human remains were found Monday morning in eastern Kern County by Sheriff's Office investigators, according to the department. At around 8:30 a.m. deputies were called to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road between Mojave and Rosamond areas, said the department. Upon arrival, they found the remains of a decomposed human.
Bear tranquilized in Lake Isabella, residents upset with handling of bear
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATED: 8/16/22, 10:30 PM. Monday, a bear was in the Vons parking lot. Tuesday, it came across the parking lot to the O' Reilly Auto Parts here and climbed up this tree. Tuesday the Kern River Conservancy posted this picture of a man feeding the bear. They’re urging people not to do that. Residents in Lake Isabella tells Eyewitness News people were giving it drinks, honey, petting it and even trying to dance with it.
GET provides free rides Thursday due to bad air quality
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Golden Empire Transit District announced that it will offer free bus rides Thursday, August 18 due to air quality near dangerous levels. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 161. An AQI of over 150 is "considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population," said GET in a statement.
KCSO to add two new patches for uniformed personnel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it will add two new patches which honor the lives lost on September 11 and breast cancer awareness. The 9/11 patch features the "twin towers that double as the number 11 as well as the U.S. flag...
Kern County Fair to host job fair August 27
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Fair will host a job fair for those interested in working at this year's fair. The job fair is set for August 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kern County Fair building 1 on the south side of the main gate, across from P Street.
Woman identified in South Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 55-year-old Bakersfield woman died following a crash in South Bakersfield on August 1, according to the Kern County Corner's Office. The coroner said just before 2:50 p.m. Vicki Arlene Doty was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the area of White Lane and Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. She was found by Bakersfield Police officers.
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital closes down cancer center, forcing patients to look elsewhere
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A cancer patient at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital says it's not ok the oncology department is ending. She says there needs to be a long-term solution. She moved to Ridgecrest because they had an oncology department. "After this diagnosis and my breasts were removed, I made...
Frontier High School placed on temporary lockdown, man with gun found in parking lot: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man with a gun was arrested Thursday morning by Kern High School District police officers after he was found in a Frontier High School parking lot, according to the Kern High School District. The incident promoted Frontier High School for a lockdown, which has...
Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
New school makes history welcoming staff and students for the first time
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Welcome to Del Oro High school, it's very new, modern," Jorge Renteria Del Oro Community Specialist said. The start of the new school year is always hectic, especially for the newest school here in Kern County. Del Oro High School made history by welcoming...
Police looking for car thieves
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to identify two car thieves. On August 9 two people stole a car on Kelvin Grove. The first thief was a white male, between 30-40 years old, he is 5’6, and he has short brown hair, a mustache, and a goatee.
KCSO K-9 dies while on duty after 'signs of distress' shown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County Sheriff's Office K-9 has died after an incident in Lamont Thursday morning, said the sheriff's office. The K-9 died after he showed "signs of distress" following a foot chase of two suspects in Lamont. Around 11:10 a.m. deputies in Lamont were called...
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
Washington Middle School, Noble Elementary lockdown lifted, student with BB gun arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student at Washington Middle School was arrested Friday for bringing what appeared to be a firearm to campus. After investigation, the firearm was revealed to be a BB gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident prompted Washington and Myra A. Noble Elementary...
Countdown to Hometown: Delano High School preview
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Delano High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Frank Gonzales.
2022 St Jude Dream Home Winners Announced
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end at Eyewitness News. Winners of the various prizes were announced all day Thursday including the St Jude Dream Home winner which was given away at 6:00 pm on KBAK-CBS. The 1,800-square-foot Dream Home...
